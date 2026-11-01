The Miami Heat are finally on track, winning two after starting 0-4, prior to their five-game Western Conference road trip.

And while much of the early conversation was about the fit between incoming superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and returning captain Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson may have already established himself as the team's X-Factor.

Miami's starting shooting guard, acquired after a buyout by the Dallas Mavericks, started off this season struggling - as did the rest of this team.

But the Thompson everyone saw in Friday's 20 point win over Indiana was exactly what was needed for the Heat's first mini-win streak of the 2026-27 season. That looked like one half of the dynamic duo "Splash Brothers" from back in the Golden State days with Steph Curry. Once Thompson got going, he was just going to continue going and going and going. He drained 5 of his 7 3's in the third quarter and finished the night with 25 points in 26 minutes on 9-14 shooting.

But it's more than just "Klay by the numbers". The way the offense flowed with the 4-time champion in his groove was a world of difference in Friday's win.... compared to the way this offense looked in those first five games. It was a domino effect: his spacing and confidence simply made everyone on the floor better.

The effort seemed to increase: Andrew Wiggins was diving to stop balls from rolling out of bounds. And all of Klay's teammates - including Giannis - were looking to get him the ball let the hot hand roll. He made Indiana pay for double teaming Antetokounmpo -- and that's exactly what the Heat were anticipating when they brought him in to complement Giannis and Bam this off-season.

His space and gravity can keep the offense from gumming up so much, even in the halfcourt, if the Heat choose to slow it down some. Erik Spoelstra has worked in more set plays, including pick-and-rolls, in the last two games, and those plays also could serve to keep Thompson going, as defenders may lose him in the process.

The Heat will rely on this version of Klay if they're going to contend, with the other shooter they added (Tim Hardaway Jr). still struggling himself. Sure, Giannis will do what he does. Bam will need to be more aggressive and consistent than he was in the first four games. But that alone won't "add up to enough" now, especially given how stacked this Eastern Conference is.

Thompson is now shooting 39 percent from three-point range, just under his career norm, but slightly above where he was this season. Water tends to find its level, and the Heat would be fine if Thompson -- even with ups and downs -- settles around here.

The Heat hope that carries over to this 5 game west coast trip to California - a place Klay holds very close to his heart. The quest to conquer the west - and extend this two-game winning streak - begins Monday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers, And yes, it does include a trek up the coast, to a region where Thompson did more than a decade of splashing. The Heat are in Golden State on Thursday.