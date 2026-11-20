The Heat started 0-4 but have really turned the corner reeling off 6 straight wins making it 8 out of their last 10.

They had quality wins against some possible Eastern Conference playoff teams along the way.

We will look around the East and how Miami’s upcoming games could affect that.

The Philadelphia 76ers were the team to beat before the season began with the moves they made in the off-season. They acquired Jaylen Brown, and Lebron James to play with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and young up and coming VJ Edgecombe. The 76ers have led most games they have played. The real question is what happens in the clutch for this team. Miami has yet to play them but that all changes on November 25th at 5PM.

The Boston Celtics are once again at the top of the NBA in three-point attempts. They currently are 2nd to the Charlotte Hornets at 43.9 attempts per game. They don’t just take them; they knock them down 6th best in the league shooting 37.3% as a team per game.

They lost half of their star power with Brown’s exit to Philly but gained Jayson Tatum back after his Achillies injury the prior year. The overall roster isn’t as strong, but they play so well as a team. They are 2nd in the league in defensive net rating and net rating differential.

The Detroit Pistons played the Miami Heat twice and they split the pair. The pistons cooked the Heat in their first meeting as they attempted to find their footing. The Heat laid back and played drop coverage against one of the East’s most lethal scorers in Cade Cunningham and paid for it dearly.

The second game Miami looked like a completely different team. They came out with aggressive switching, traps and hard hedges. The offense started rolling and dismantled Detroit 1137-117. They still are a game and a half ahead of Miami in the standings, clinging to the 3rd spot.

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are all tied with Miami for the 4th spot with identical 9-6 records. Miami still has the advantage even over the reigning NBA champion Knicks because they have the best player in the East. That is Giannis Antetotokounmpo.

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra instructs his team during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE HEAT

To start the season Miami was practically the worst defensive team in the league. They were consistently bottom 3 every time I checked. They are starting to turn the corner on that end of the floor which is helping fuel this win streak. They have climbed to 22nd in the league in defensive net rating.

The other part of this win streak the Heat are taking care of the ball on their end and sharing it. It is no longer just the Giannis show. Miami is 4th in the league in assist to turnover ratio. This has helped them climb to 7th in the league in offensive net rating.

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE STARS

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 4th in the league in points per game with 28.2. He is 3rd in the league in rebounds per game, 10th in the league in blocks per game and 31st in the league in assists per game. He is doing a lot of everything on both sides of the ball. He truly is turning in an MVP level performance.

Bam Adebayo who got off to a slow start has picked it up on the defensive end and the offense is starting to come around also. He is 6th in the league in steals per game with 2.1 a game. He is getting his points on the offensive glass also. He is 20th in the league in offensive rebounding at 2.6 per game. He also has raised his points to 18.9 per game.

THE NEXT 5 GAMES

The Heat have a measuring stick stretch of games coming up. They play Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, New York, Cleveland and Atlanta. These are some of the best teams in the league even though OKC is really banged up and treading water in the Western Conference. They still have former MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.