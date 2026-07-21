Pat Riley Breaks Silence On LeBron James Relationship Amid Miami Heat Rumors

The Miami Heat are considered among the top three teams that can sign LeBron James. Pat Riley finally addressed both his current relationship with the four-time NBA champion and the ongoing free agency speculation.

Pat Riley was on an episode of The Dan Le Batard Show; he reflected on the evolution of his relationship with James, saying any tension stemming from his departure in 2014 has long since faded.

Riley to @LeBatardShow on LeBron:



"It's just thawed. I've seen him at championship fights/ASG/ we had a great embrace when they honored me with a statue... LeBron & I, we haven't talked much, but you let go of that stuff."



"I thought we were looking at a dynasty/something… pic.twitter.com/R7god1GEzG — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) July 20, 2026

"It's just thawed," Riley said. "I've seen him at championship fights, All-Star Games; we had a great embrace when they honored me with a statue. LeBron and I, we haven't talked much, but you let go of that stuff."

Riley has been pretty quiet regarding LeBron James’ premature departure over the last decade. He was very upset and disappointed when LeBron left Miami, but he also understood why he went back home. He said he no longer holds any resentment towards James.

Riley Admits LeBron's Exit Was "Very, Very Disappointing"

LeBron James helped the Miami Heat win two consecutive NBA championships in 2012 and 2013 before returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency. Riley believed that the LeBron era would last much longer in Miami.

"I thought we were looking at a dynasty, something dynastic, and we had a chance at other players in '14," Riley said. "When he left, it was very, very disappointing."

Riley basically has let bygones be bygones and says that the past has not defined their relationship today, and I think that's a very powerful thing.

"I don't want to hang on to that. I don't want to see him somewhere and not go up to a guy I developed a great relationship with."

He also praised James' loyalty despite leaving Miami.

"He's really loyal in a lot of ways. Just because he left the Heat, it doesn't mean he's not loyal to the time he was here."

Riley Won't Pressure LeBron During Free Agency

Riley, like many others, does not have any information on what LeBron wants to do. Riley made it clear that he isn’t behind the scenes and begging LeBron to join the Miami Heat.

"This is a man's decision," Riley said. "You let him make that decision. He has the right to do that, so I'm not calling Rich every day and bugging him. He'll make a decision."

Riley did subliminally say that he is hoping that the Heat land James in free agency. He is not publicly campaigning for James, but he is making it known that he would be a great fit in Miami and would help fulfill our biggest need, which is playmaking.

Heat Believe They Can Win Right Now

A lot of naysayers are saying the Miami Heat can’t compete this season; they will need to wait until the following season to build a better roster around Giannis and Bam. Riley pushed back on that idea and said,

"I don't want the team to think that way," Riley said. "I want them to believe in the roster we had. You don't rush to it, you go out there and compete."

He also revealed what he believes is Miami's biggest remaining need.

"We have the pieces, the main pieces. Everybody talks about shootingthat's not the main priority right now. It's another playmaker."

As I mentioned earlier, the Heat need one more playmaker, and that is a bigger priority than adding more shooters. It’s a misconception that the Heat do not have enough shooters. Sure, they can use one more shooter, but they have multiple guys who shot 40 % or above last season. Riley believes adding another creator would better complement Giannis and Bam Adebayo. LeBron James is the perfect fit and option for the Miami Heat.