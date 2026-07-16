Stephen A. Smith Is Wrong About LeBron James and the Miami Heat

LeBron James could be making a decision on his newest team very soon. Shams Charania said that LeBron is inching closer and closer and has all the information he needs from GMs and organizations.

The Miami Heat are considered one of the three top destinations that could land LeBron James through free agency. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently shared his opinion on whether James does choose to reunite with his former team, the Miami Heat. Smith said that if LeBron joins the Miami Heat and if they win a championship, Pat Riley would receive most of the credit, not LeBron.

He mentioned that Riley already added Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, and if he can add LeBron and if they capture another championship, then Riley would be celebrated as the one who pulled this off, and he would get the credibility, not LeBron or Giannis. It's an interesting talking point, but it feels disconnected from how championships are actually remembered or won.

Stephen A Smith says the biggest issue with LeBron going to Miami, is Pat Riley would get all the credit if they win a championship:



“If LeBron James goes to Miami and helps them win in Miami, Pat Riley gets the credit. It’s Pat that went out and got Giannis and then LeBron…… pic.twitter.com/gdy3GGbum8 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 15, 2026

Championships Are Won By Players, Not Front Offices.

Front offices absolutely deserve recognition if a team wins a championship. Assembling championship-level rosters is not an easy feat. Riley, the godfather, has helped build one of the NBA’s most respected franchises over the last three decades. The franchise should get credit for putting a team together, but history remembers the players, not the executives.

When Heat fans like myself think about the Heat's championships, they immediately think of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Shaquille O'Neal; I don’t think of the executives in the front office. Riley's legacy is secure, but the players are the ones remembered for what happened on the court.

LeBron's Legacy Is Already Established

May 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul in game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James has nothing left to prove from a basketball standpoint. His legacy is already cemented in history. He is a four-time NBA champion; he has four MVPs, four Finals MVPs, and is the NBA's all-time leading scorer. His longevity is unmatched;; he is entering his 24th season, and he is still considered a top-30 player in the league.

If LeBron can win another championship in Miami alongside Giannis and Bam Adebayo, that would be a huge accomplishment for his legacy. Not many players have 5 NBA championships, and helping a team win one at age 42 would be incredible.

Riley would definitely receive praise for constructing the roster. Erik Spoelstra would receive credit for coaching it. Giannis and James would receive overwhelming attention for their on-court performance. That's how championships have always worked.

Ultimately, if LeBron chooses Miami, it will likely come down to basketball reasons: the roster, championship opportunity, coaching and organizational stability. Worrying about whether Pat Riley gets too much credit seems far less significant than having another legitimate chance to compete for an NBA title.