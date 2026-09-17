Is there a comp for the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo pairing?

In sports, everybody loves a good player comparison.

When a player is drafted in the NBA, the first thing most people out there do is look for a comp that some analysts project as a possibility for this guys' style and future.

Often times, that comp is extremely wrong.

The point is that it's okay to sometimes admit there just isn't a correlation to another player from the past, or in today's case, a correlation to another duo.

One of the primary reasons public doubt makes its way to the headlines about this Miami Heat team everyday is that it's just not a traditional roster. It's not a traditional star duo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are a pair of defensive freaks that will be mucking things up for opposing offenses night in and night out, but it's simply a different offensive style than many people are used to.

It's not usual that a four and five are the headliners of a team's offensive construction, unless you go back a few decades.

Duos like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy had Magic Johnson on their side, or Kevin McHale and Robert Parish had Larry Bird. The only true duo of Tim Duncan and David Robinson was a front-court headliner, but it's just a totally different style than the way it's played today.

It's not because Adebayo and Antetokounmpo play "power forward" and "center." It's because they are the team's primary creators and play-makers while also occupying those positions.

This isn't an era and a roster of low post bully ball behind these two. There's also not an All Star level lead guard setting these two up: it's all on them.

Demarcus Cousins doesn’t like the comparisons of Giannis and Bam to him/Anthony Davis:



“I think our skillset was way different than Bam and Giannis. We were running P&Rs. One of them is a limited shooter. Me and AD weren’t limited shooters. We could shoot off the dribble, it’s a… pic.twitter.com/u9Zk2uskav — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) September 17, 2026

The only modern day comparison would be Anthony Davis and Demarcus Cousins. Now sure, both these duos have their clear differences, but when it comes to the ways both duos relied heavily on their front-court duos handling and usage, there is some definite correlation.

For Miami, there are some things they can takeaway from looking at some of the Pelicans old film, specifically with how to use the two together. What I mean is that the Pelicans ran a ton of big to big stuff in their offensive system, which is something Miami will need to implement.

Cousins isn't a fan of this comparison, though, "I think our skillset was way different than Bam and Giannis. We were running P&Rs. One of them is a limited shooter. Me and AD weren’t limited shooters. We could shoot off the dribble, it’s a totally different thing.”

He's right in the sense that this isn't apples to apples. But I'd argue Antetokounmpo and Adebayo will be running just as many pick and rolls.

The shooting aspect is real, though. Antetokounmpo's outside shot is what makes the usage a bit different than what New Orleans ran.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo in the gym putting in work. 🔥



This duo will be deadly



(h/t @TheHeatCentral)

pic.twitter.com/ZTH5WeZdxd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 14, 2026

All this just proves the earlier point: if Cousins and Davis are the closest comparison to Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, it's fair to say we're gearing up to watch a duo we simply haven't seen in this new NBA.

There's a unique element to this star level duo, and there's nobody better to figure it out than Coach Erik Spoelstra.