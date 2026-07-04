The Miami Heat need to add some offense, and specifically shooting, to the roster before the NBA season starts later this year. In the modern NBA there are not many free agents available. Most of team building is done through trades.

Typically, the guys that make it into free agency are roles players that can still be impactful but are rarely big difference makers for their team. Now there are a few exceptions, such as LeBron James who is still elite even at his age. Heat fans have another player they hope can make a large impact that they want Miami to focus on.

Bradley Beal to Miami?

That player is former All-Star and All-NBA guard Bradley Beal, who has been linked to Miami for what seems like a decade, at a much higher cost -- with the Heat engaging in trade discussions when Beal was a star in Washington and then after Beal went to Phoenix.

Though everyone acknowledges he is no longer the level of player that received those honors, fans are hoping he can come to Miami and give them a spark.

Beal is a certified scorer, that we know for sure. He has career averages of 21 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 37.6% from three. He would help fill the missing role of shooters when he plays, but that is the big issue.

The Injury history

The issue with Beal is not his talent, he can still score, but his health is the concern. Beal only appeared in 6 games last season for the Los Angelos Clippers due to a hip fracture. Though this was considered a “freak accident” the injury can still have long term complications.

It is reasonable to question if Beal will have the proper mobility and durability to be relied on for meaningful minutes. Yes, the talent is there, and he is probably the most talented player available not names LeBron James, but talent does not mean anything if you are not on the court.

The last time Beal played 60 games in a season was 2020-2021 with the Washington Wizards. This could be a major concern for the Heat if he were not able to be available.

Is Beal worth the risk?

Then the question remains is the reward potential bigger than the risk, that is what everyone is trying to decide. In my opinion Beal should not be the first choice for Miami, I like other players such as Gary Trent Jr. more.

If the Heat miss out on other players and Beal is still available, then sure why not. Take a risk with a former star at the veteran minimum and maybe he turns back the clock and is the missing piece that helps propel them to glory.