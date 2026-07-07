LeBron-Miami Heat Reunion Watch: The Pitch Runs Through Rich

The moratorium on league business being announced was lifted on Monday, making the start to the Miami Heat's memorable as the Giannis Antetokounmpo era officially began. By the end of the week, the hope is that LeBron James will agree to return and don that old No. 6, joining the new No. 7.

Giannis was hitting the 6,7 emote today 🧐



(Let’s get delusional 😭) https://t.co/LEdtFKeeXd pic.twitter.com/IyUQJGEOaK — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 6, 2026

Six-seven! That combo is cringe to most who aren't pre-teens, but potentially music to the ears of Heat fans if King James and the "Greek Freak" join forces alongside Bam Adebayo and the recently re-signed Andrew Wiggins.

While three of those guys are in place, adding James would improve Miami's chances of returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2020, where they came up just short in the bubble. LeBron's Lakers won it all on Disney property in Lake Buena Vista, but now the 41-year-old all-time scoring leader can return to try and get the Heat another title before retiring.

Until he makes his decision, this daily feature will appear on this site, detailing the latest rumors as James is pursued once again by multiple teams who would love to have him on their 2026-27 roster.

1. LeBron to weed out contenders through his trusted agent

Chris Haynes:



"As of right now there are no plans for LeBron to engage in any meetings to allow teams to pitch him on the idea of coming to their prospective teams...his agent Rich Paul is doing all the background work. He's talking with teams and then he in return he will relay… pic.twitter.com/bKXz8teNfT — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 6, 2026

Insider Chris Haynes went on NBA TV and reiterated James' intention to skip out on being courted by the many teams pursuing his services, preferring instead to have his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, collect information for him to review before narrowing the field down to a few finalists. The Miami Heat had a great start to the week with Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis officially on board, so they'll be able to move forward in sharing their vision for how they would use LeBron alongside Giannis and Bam on both ends of the floor.

2. Giannis conveys he'd love to share his new stage with Bron

Giannis Antetokounmpo after seeing fake reports that LeBron signed with the Cavs:



"Touch my heart bro. Don't do that to me. Give me a heart attack."



"Ahhh... There is a chance!"pic.twitter.com/3MTaih5h4d — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 6, 2026

Antetokounmpo was pranked by streamer N3on that James had signed elsewhere and looked like he'd heard his native Greece had run out of souvlaki. He was thrilled to find out it wasn't true and went on to say he considered LeBron the goat and loved watching him play. That, friends, is how a two-time MVP courts a four-time MVP.

3. Shump knows Cavs no chumps, but thinks Heat better equipped

LeBron’s former teammate Iman Shumpert believes Miami gives him a better chance at winning, over Cleveland:



“I understand the CLE homecoming and it’d be a great story to me, but I think the winning would have to get done in either GS or Miami. If you’re gonna leave sunny… https://t.co/x6dd8Q1W4I pic.twitter.com/p7dugpTvir — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 6, 2026

We had Mario Chalmers chime in that he'd pick Golden State as LeBron's eventual destination, but Iman Shumpert thinks the Heat give him the best chance to win. While he understands why the Cavs team both played for a decade ago are the sentimental favorite, he believes his chances to compete for a championship are better in South Florida.

4. 76ers officially landed Jaylen Brown, increasing threat level

The #Sixers began pursuing LeBron James immediately after acquiring Jaylen Brown; however, the league currently believes James will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, @WindhorstESPN said on Pardon My Take.



“As soon as they got the Jaylen [Brown] deal done, they immediately… — Philly Sixers Galaxy (@sixers_galaxy) July 6, 2026

Over the next few days, we're going to introduce "threat level" when discussing stories and rumors involving other teams, so be on the lookout. The 76ers have a major recruiter in place since Tyrese Maxey is represented by Klutch Sports and admired by James, so now that Brown is officially on board, Philadelphia is right there alongside Cleveland as a potential threat to not only keep LeBron out of Miami, but make him an adversary in the improved Eastern Conference.

5. Golden State hopeful despite title contention being unlikely

The Warriors have “a low level of optimism” that LeBron James will ultimately pick them as his next team, but they still intend to keep roster space open until he officially makes he decision, per @anthonyVslater pic.twitter.com/jhvNfmirYm — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 6, 2026

James' personal relationships with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr drive the team's aspirations that James will opt to play in Northern California instead of leaving the state he's resided in for nearly a decade, but long-time Dubs beat writer Anthony Slater reports they have a "low level of optimism" since the West has so many heavy-hitters in place. Suitors in the East like Miami appear better-suited for James to make a Finals run with than joining than Golden State's aging roster would, but the Warriors are nevertheless keeping a roster spot for him and are unlikely to match an offer sheet Memphis inked center Quinten Post to in order to try prying him away. The Warriors have until 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday to respond.