Like father, like son. Bronny James is now favored to land with the Cleveland Cavaliers after LeBron James next team market shifted that way on Kalshi. Cleveland has emerged as the team to beat and could use Bronny as a selling point.

Bronny James next team market on Kalshi favored him remaining with the Los Angeles Lakers despite LeBron James expected free agency departure. Then rumors exploded, and the market flipped.

Bronny James Next Team - Kalshi

Cleveland Cavaliers 45%

Los Angeles Lakers 39%

Miami Heat 13%

The market settles on whichever team Bronny is on by October 23, 2026. At the current price, a $20 trade profits $18.52 for Cleveland and $19.40 for him to stay with the Lakers.

Cleveland welcoming Bronny

With the reports around the NBA all saying that a return to Cleveland is the scenario to beat to land LeBron, it makes perfect sense that Bronny would follow. So much so that further reports state that Cleveland is holding an open roster spot if LeBron chooses them.

“One conspiracy whisper making the rounds: They want to make sure that they have open roster spots to be able to trade for the Lakers’ Bronny James in the event that they are able to welcome dad back as a free agent signee.”

Nothing is for certain in the Bronny sweepstakes, being that he still has a guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is why LA holds a strong chance at retaining him beyond that October 23rd deadline. The Lakers would have to agree to trade him.

Smoke back in Miami

After slipping in the LeBron race, Miami has surged past Golden State. Golden State's grand plan of signing LeBron and trading for Anthony Davis features several roadblocks.

Miami is still filling out its roster after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo and could have an open roster spot for Bronny as well, should a reunion in South Beach come to life.

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