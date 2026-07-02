LeBron James has set up one last decision before he retires. Those who aren’t fans of his or still debate whether he’s the GOAT over Michael Jordan like elementary school kids at the lunch table will roll their eyes and hope he goes away soon.

Fans of the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t in that camp. They’re invested in whatever his choice ends up being because they have first-hand knowledge of the difference he can make.

If James doesn’t choose them, the Heat and Cavs will hope that he ends up staying in California with the Golden State Warriors or L.A. Clippers so he doesn’t factor in the Eastern Conference race.

James is 41 years old, less athletic than he was in his prime, but remains an All-Star caliber player due to his efficiency, improved shooting and savant-like feel for the game. He’s going to make the team he joins better, which is why the Heat are hoping he’ll return to South Florida instead of choosing to wrap up his career back home.

Selling him that his presence is just as essential as Giannis Antetokoumpo's arrival to restoring Miami to a championship level. NBA insiders believe the possibility for a return exists. LeBron isn't riding anyone's coattails. He'd be a co-pilot alongside Bam Adebayo and the newly acquired "Greek Freak" in a new-look Heat "Big Three."

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Keeping James from strengthening Cavs benefits entire East

If LeBron was solely hanging on for a farewell tour, Pat Riley and the front office would just get him a throne-looking rocking chair, make sure the tribute video is heartfelt and call it a day. Instead, they want to have him back in a Miami jersey for not one, not two, not three – ok, maybe no more than three – years so long as he’s still performing at a high level.

Let’s slow our roll a bit and concentrate on the matter at hand, which is beating the Cavs out for his services to keep him from strengthening one of the East’s top contenders. With James Harden and Donovan Mitchell expected back, Cleveland is going to have most regulars back from the team that was swept out of the conference finals in May.

Dean Wade and Keon Ellis will exit via free agency, but replacing them with James would be an upgrade. A starting five featuring LeBron, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Harden and Mitchell would be among the NBA’s most impressive. James would be able to go out chasing a ring with a far better chance than he’s had the past few seasons with the Lakers.

Back home. In Northeast Ohio. This is for you - again!

It could be a storybook ending for LeBron to end where he started. He’s reportedly taking meetings in Cleveland once Rich Paul talks to interested parties so they can narrow the field down. This isn’t going to be as captivating as the original “Decision” but will still pack juicy drama as the coveted King is courted one last time.

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Getting Giannis acclimated would be easier with LeBron on board

What could Riley and the Heat front office possibly sell James on to keep him from returning to the Cavs? The Erik Spoelstra factor works in their favor. Not only did Spo coach him in multiple Finals, but also in the Olympics. There’s a level of trust there that doesn’t exist with Kenny Atkinson.

The season features plenty of travel, but spending November to February in Miami is more pleasant than Cleveland, which James also knows firsthand.

On the floor, James would have more ball-handling responsibilities alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell than he would with the Cavs. There would be more open looks than he enjoyed with the Lakers at either potential landing spot, but the Heat seem to be a more natural fit for his skill set than a Cleveland team where the ball dominant Donovan Mitchell and Harden command touches when it matters most.

With the Heat, he’d join Antetokounmpo as one of the new guys and the new-look offense could be tailored to strengths on the fly. James would respond to that type of challenge more than fitting in with an established group on the Cavs.

James ending his career calling Madison Square Garden home would’ve been more reasonable if the Knicks hadn’t just ended their 53-year championship drought. Joining the NBA’s other legendary franchise, the Boston Celtics, after putting in time with the Lakers would be a flex, but it would definitely alienate the fan base that embraced him since 2018.

The Golden State Warriors would love to have LeBron at a discounted rate to mind the game alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, a recovering Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis. If James goes to the Bay Area, it would feel like a host of old timers suiting up for one last run, which would be interesting if nothing else.

LeBron respects Steve Kerr and gets along with all of those Warriors mentioned above, so that would seem like a natural fit if he does want to remain in the Golden State to compete out West.

January 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sporting fourth jersey could be one too many for LeBron's legacy

If he chooses to return East, it does seem like it will end up being Cleveland or Miami. Winding up with either team would save him from a fate of wearing one too many jerseys like Shaquille O’Neal did after exiting L.A. and Dwyane Wade did when he exited the 305 for runs with his hometown team, the Bulls, and ironically, the Cavs.

Wade proved you can come home again. James has already gone back and played the conquering hero, which is another piece of ammo I’d use if I were Riley playing godfather. Although LeBron was swept by Golden State in his last run with the Cavs, he still tasted a level of success that can only be tarnished if this current version doesn’t gel.

There would be less pressure on James in Miami, especially since he’d be joining a group which doesn’t have defined roles set yet. In Cleveland, he’d be the new fifth starter alongside a foursome that used Wade or Max Strus in that spot.

Northeast Ohio will always be home. California is where LeBron currently resides. The only place where James has won multiple championships is Miami. That the Heat need him more than the Cavs do may ultimately make the difference for a legend looking at 2026-27 as an avenue to continue competing and testing himself at the highest levels.