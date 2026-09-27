Miami Heat Agree to Deal with Veteran Guard Dennis Smith Jr.

The Miami Heat have added another guard to their roster, agreeing to a deal with free agent Dennis Smith Jr., according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Smith’s agent, Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports, confirmed the agreement to Haynes.

The Heat have reportedly been monitoring Smith closely throughout the summer, and that interest has now resulted in a deal. The former lottery pick brings NBA experience to Miami’s backcourt as the team continues to shape its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has reached a deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports tells me. The Heat have been monitoring the former lottery pick very closely all summer. pic.twitter.com/6Tb4NenHJm — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2026

Smith has expressed interest in playing for the Heat in the past and already has a relationship with one of Miami’s biggest stars, Bam Adebayo. The two are friends, giving Smith an established connection within the organization.

Interestingly, Smith could have been a member of the Heat several years ago had Miami landed Damian Lillard. While that opportunity never came to fruition, Smith will now get a chance to compete for a spot in Miami.

At 28 years old, with his 29th birthday coming in the coming months, Smith is entering the latter stages of his career. However, there are still some intriguing tools that could make him useful for the Heat.

Dennis Smith Jr said over a year ago the Miami Heat is the one team he wish he could’ve played for:



“Miami obviously, Bam is here, that’s a childhood friend.”



“Caleb Martin kept saying you’ll fit in, sh*t I’m ready man”



He got his wish today. Low risk, medium reward type of… pic.twitter.com/y6EJ8PgaUj — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) September 27, 2026

Smith remains an uber-athletic guard who can finish well around the rim and use his quickness to create opportunities for himself and others. His biggest weakness, however, has consistently been his outside shooting. Smith is a career 29 percent three-point shooter, which could make it difficult for him to earn consistent minutes in Miami's backcourt, and even make the roster at all.

Much of Smith’s recent experience has come outside of the NBA. He spent most of last season in the G League, playing 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd and 21 games for Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Across those 32 games, Smith averaged 8.1 points, 5.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 38.2 percent from the field, 28.0 percent from three and 59.1 percent from the free-throw line.

For the Heat, this is a low-risk, medium-reward signing. Smith has plenty of NBA experience and athletic ability, but his shooting limitations have prevented him from establishing himself as a consistent contributor in recent years.

If there is a place that can potentially get the most out of Smith at this stage of his career, Miami could be that place. Now, the focus will be on whether he can impress the Heat enough to earn a spot on the main roster.