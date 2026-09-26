Best and Worst Case Scenario For the Heat's Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Miami Heat revamped their roster after several consecutive disappointing seasons. The biggest acquisition was obviously 2 time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo but a free agency signing is being vastly underrated.

Miami knew their team needed to be changed after they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference and failed to win even their first Play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets. This was unacceptable for the franchise that wants to contend each and every year. The Heat’s first move in changing the roster was to sign veteran shooter and 6 Man of the Year runner up Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Best Case Scenario for Hardaway

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) defends on Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hardaway is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Last season he was a member of the Denver Nuggets which means he was playing with another player that has won multiple MVP trophies, Nikola Jokic. Hardaway was able to use the passing ability and defensive attention Jokic demands to set himself up for open looks.

Though Antetokounmpo and Jokic are not the same type of player they still command the same amount of defensive attention. In fact, one could argue that the attention Antetokounmpo demands is even more favorable to shooters. Hardaway can play off his star once again and torch defenses from behind the arc.

I also feel like there is a good chance for Hardaway to compete for 6th Man of the Year once again. The Heat do lack shot creation off the bench and though that is not Hardaway’s best trait, he does add the occasional self-created bucket to help. It is hard to predict a stat line for Hardaway this season, but the best case scenario is he continues to shoot above 40% from three and does the other things well enough to take the starting spot.

Worst Case Scenario for Hardaway

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) reacts to a charging foul called on Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to how I did for Klay Thompson, we will overlook potential injuries because obviously a season ending injury would be the true worst case scenario. As for Hardaway it would be a regression of his shooting back to the mid to low 30s in 3 point percentage. Hardaway has a role on this Heat team, but it is largely dependent on his outside shooting, which is the ultimate reason he was brought in.

If Hardway regresses to say 35% from three, then does he provide enough in the other aspects of the game to justify a large, important role? I am skeptical of that. The Heat have other quality guards that could easily share Hardaway’s minutes if he is not hitting his shots. Miami also expects Hardaway to be an important bench piece. So, if he regresses in his game, it could spell trouble not just himself but the whole team.