Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets Preview: Injuries, Odds, Starters & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 24, 6:00 p.m., Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), WSOC Channel 9/WAXN TV64, DAZN (Charlotte)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), 92.7 FM (Charlotte)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (0-2) and Charlotte Hornets (1-1) meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season Miami won the series, 3-1, (144-117 in October, 126-108 in November, 128-120 in March and a 136-106 loss in March). The Hornets, however, eliminated the Heat from the Play-In Tournament in a 127-126 overtime loss in April.

The Heat are 83-50 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 48-19 at home and 35-31 on the road.

The Hornets are coming off a season where they finished with a 44-38 record, good for the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference. They ended up losing to the Orlando Magic in the second Play-In game.

This offseason, the Hornets made some major moves to their core, trading away longtime franchise guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a first round pick and two second round pick swaps.

Additionally, they traded away forward Miles Bridges (along with a first round pick and second round pick) to the Phoenix Suns for Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, and an unprotected first round pick.

In free agency, they re-signed Coby White and signed veteran guard Dennis Schroder. In the draft, they selected Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson with the 14th and 18th picks, respectively.

The Heat are coming off their second straight home loss to start the season, this time against the Detroit Pistons, 128-111. Giannis Antetokounmpo once again played well, (36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, a block, converting on 15 of 26 shots), but the Heat continued to shoot the ball poorly and defend inconsistently.

Spread: Heat -3.5 (-110), Hornets +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -154, Hornets +130

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell on the offensive struggles compared to their preseason results: "We're not getting stops so we're not getting as many transition or even really good looks. I think playing in the halfcourt really, especially Detroit, they're a really good halfcourt team, they speed you up a little bit and they pack the paint. So if we get out in transition we can get easier looks, we can drive the closeouts."

"Yeah I think it's completely different in the preseason. Preseason you're just starting to get your legs under you. I think now is just the real thing, honestly."

Asked Davion Mitchell about the difference in the Heat’s offense after 2 tough games compared to the results they got in preseason pic.twitter.com/TdD07AjVL8 — alex toledo (@tropicalblanket) October 24, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

HORNETS

G Dennis Schroder

G Sion James

C Moussa Diabate

F Brandon Miller

F Naz Reid

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Probable - Finger

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

HORNETS

Christian Anderson: Probable - Ankle

Coby White: Out - Calf

Kon Knueppel: Out - Hamstring

Grant Williams: Out - Hamstring

Kylan Boswell: Out - Knee (Two-Way)

Michael Ajayi: Available - (Two-Way)

PJ Hall: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket