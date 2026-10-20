Miami Heat Set for Star-Studded Home Opener Against Timberwolves

The NBA season is upon us, and there is no better way for the Miami Heat to open their 2026/27 season on the National spotlight. The Heat will get that opportunity against the Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN, in South Beach.

Miami is a destination again, it is the center of attention for the media, and Miami will be flooded in National spotlight.

But their season opener is more than just any regular game, it is a showcase of stardom, and a reminder of what basketball means in Miami.

THE OPENING WEEK SLATE ON ESPN IS HERE‼️



Which game are you most excited for? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hhuDeeBzx3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 11, 2026

The Heat and the Timberwolves were two of the teams in the final race for Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Heat ultimately winning the race, but Miami wasn't the only team that made a big splash. The Timberwolves also made their own big move, as they acquired LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

This setting the scene for opening night in South Beach. Two stars in new threads, Anthony Edwards and Bam Adebayo, two of the NBA's best coaches, and two teams looking to win their respective conferences.

This matchup is hopefully a turning point for the Miami Heat against Anthony Edwards. Although Edward's respects the Heat and Erik Spoelstra, he has dominated them since joining the NBA, boasting a 9-3 record against the Heat including three straight victories. Since Edwards has been in the NBA the Timberwolves have long been the more physical team and were simply able to out muscle the Miami Heat, but now that narrative looks to change.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo now in Miami, the Heat have another superstar to help take some of the pressure off Adebayo. The matchup against Edwards, Ball, and the Timberwolves provides an early test of how this new-look roster can compete against one of the Western Conference's top teams.

We know y’all waited all summer for this 😎 Be here as we tip off Season 39 vs Minnesota! 🎟️ https://t.co/b3oaEpdfpe pic.twitter.com/ZPESjdrtoD — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 18, 2026

The spotlight will be on Edwards, Ball, Antetokounmpo, and Adebayo, but Miami's supporting cast will also have a chance to make an impression. Against a physical Minnesota team, the Heat will need to prove they can match that intensity while finding ways to take advantage of their offensive firepower. The Heat played at an accelerated pace in the preseason, as Antetokounmpo averaged nearly a point per minute. The idea is to switch everything on defense, rebound and run.

For Miami, this is an opportunity to set the tone for the season in front of a national audience. A win would give the Heat early momentum and send a message that they intend to compete with the NBA's best. With the stars out in South Beach, the stage is set for an opening-night showdown that could offer an early glimpse of what this Miami team is capable of accomplishing.

And the team enters the game healthy, with Dru Smith returning from a two-week absence and Pelle Larsson expected to play after a recent illness. It will be interesting to see how Erik Spoelstra deploys his bench -- Tim Hardaway Jr., Bobby Portis Jr. and Larsson are expected to be staples.

Nikola Jovic got a lot of work in the preseason and could be the ninth man -- but Smith's return may lead Spoelstra to give the young veteran some spot minutes as the backup point guard behind Davion Mitchell.

The Timberwolves enter healthy as well, with the exception of guard Donte DiVincenzo, who tore his Achilles tendon in the 2026 playoffs and is hoping to return sometime this season.