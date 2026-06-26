The Miami Heat have declined the $2.41 million dollar option of 25-year-old Jahmir Young. Just last Summer, Young was picked up by Miami on an Exhibit 10 contract. Before the regular season started, Young earned a two-way contract, which was eventually converted into a standard deal.

Young could still return to the team on a two-way contract, but will likely explore other options as well.

The Miami Heat will decline the $2.41 million team option on Jahmir Young, sources told @hoopshype. Young made All-NBA G League Second Team, averaging 25.9 points, 8.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals last season. He’s played 20 NBA games for the Bulls and Heat in two years. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 26, 2026

While Young never found a consistent role in Miami, his G-League play earned him a standard NBA contract and caught the eyes of many Heat fans. Young brought high energy every time off the bench and would likely have had his option accepted if Miami didn't trade for Giannis.

Miami now has to navigate the NBA's tough Collective Bargaining Agreement, and Young is one of the few players that takes a fall.

The Heat have declined their team option on former two-way player Jahmir Young for next season. The contract was non-guaranteed, anyway. He still could return on a two-way contract or summer-tryout deal. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 26, 2026

Another reason for the declining of Young's option has been because of the Miami Heat doing their due diligence in the Undrafted Free Agent Market.

Scoring and Grit

Headlining the group is Miami Hurricanes standout lead guard Tre Donaldson (6'1 ¾", 206 lbs), who didn't have to travel far to secure one of the Heat's coveted two-way contracts. He is joined in the backcourt by fellow Summer League addition Meechie Johnson Jr. (6'2 ½", 201 lbs), a seasoned playmaker out of South Carolina who brings a dynamic scoring punch after averaging 17.2 points in the SEC.

Tre Donaldson couldn't have landed in a better spot than the Miami Heat.



Strong guard who plays so low as a defender/handler, thrives getting downhill, and delivers in winning time.



A DB at PG. Sees the whole floor. Elevates those around him. The undrafted chip only adds to it. pic.twitter.com/8a2rPfMzIt — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) June 26, 2026

Size and Phsicality

Adding size and perimeter depth to the summer roster is Syracuse sharpshooter Nate Kingz (6'5", 190 lbs), alongside massive 7'1", 260-pound true center Arnas Sakenis out of SIUE, who will look to anchor the paint during July's showcase.

Beyond the immediate Summer League extensions, Miami also handed out several Exhibit 10 training camp invites to high-upside prospects. Kansas wing Tre White (6'5 ¼", 215 lbs) brings a versatile, robust frame to the perimeter, while Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall (6'7 ¼", 227 lbs) offers a modern combination of strength and frontcourt versatility.

Rounding out the Exhibit 10 signings is Louisville wing J'Vonne Hadley (6'6 ½", 210 lbs), a gritty player who embodies the defensive toughness standard in South Florida.

The Miami Heat have added 7'1" Arnas Sakenis to their Summer League program👀



The SIUE shot-blocker ranked 11th in the nation with 2.34 blocks per game. pic.twitter.com/tjbAoJzkAu — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) June 26, 2026

With the CBA restrictions tightening the cap, these seven rookies represent the Heat's latest attempt to find a strong undrafted free agent --like Caleb Martin or Max Strus-- who can make an impact on a Championship roster.

So Jahmir Young is just another player who has taken the fall because of the Miami heat's franchise altering move, but he still could come back for the Summer, if not the attention turns to the rookies they have added, and maybe Miami will find another diamond in the rough.