Miami Heat Gain Momentum in LeBron James Sweepstakes

The Miami Heat were on Giannis Antetokounmpo watch; now they are on the LeBron James watch. The biggest storyline in the NBA today is where LeBron James will sign. Nothing has been finalized, but the latest reporting suggests Miami may have gained some momentum in its pursuit of the four-time NBA champion.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick, someone in the league told him that another team believes the Heat are currently ahead.

Sam Amick on LeBron to Miami rumors:



“I had somebody tell me today that ‘I had one of the other teams tell me that they believe Miami is in the lead.’”



He also said the Cavs seem optimistic and the Timberwolves are still hopeful.



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"I had somebody tell me today that 'I had one of the other teams tell me that they believe Miami is in the lead.'"

Amick added that the Cleveland Cavaliers remain optimistic they can land James, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have not completely given up hope either. Meanwhile, ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently said he is hearing that James signing anywhere other than Cleveland is essentially becoming the expectation.

"I'm hearing stuff in other cities too. I'm not gonna say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it's a done deal in another city."

None of that confirms Miami is the destination, but it certainly adds fuel to the fire surrounding the Heat.

Rich Paul Says LeBron Is Taking His Time

LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, has also made it clear that his client is in no rush to make a decision. LeBron is enjoying time with friends and family and will take his time off rather than rushing into a decision. Rich Paul, on a podcast, said teams should send him a voice memo pitch explaining why they are the best fit for LeBron. He said after he listens to them, he will pass them on to James to listen to as well. This approach seems funny and very unconventional.

If the Miami Heat can sign LeBron James, this would be one of the best offseasons in Heat history. The Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving the franchise another championship window.

Why Miami Makes Sense

LeBron has unfinished business with Miami. LeBron knows the organization, he knows some of the players, and he has had tremendous respect for coach Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley. James won his first two NBA championships with the Heat, and he has an opportunity to win another before he retires. The Miami Heat have elite coaching and defense, and LeBron will fit in like a glove.

The Cavaliers continue to believe they have a legitimate chance, and it makes total sense. So if LeBron wants to go back home for the third time, there is nothing the Heat can do about it. If LeBron wants the best chance to win, then Miami is the best option.