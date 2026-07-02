The Miami Heat will keep looking for scoring, after they decided not to give up the remainder of their mid-level exception to a combo guard who garnered attention on the free agent market.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, free agent guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes a player option for the second season.

This was a player that had been publicly linked to the Heat as they continue to build out the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo, all while the possibility of a LeBron James reunion looms. This comes after the Heat did add one shooter, Tim Hardaway Jr., with part of the mid-level exception.

Just in: Free agent guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a player option in second season, sources tell ESPN. Simons chose the 76ers over other suitors believing his fit is perfect with the revamped 76ers roster. pic.twitter.com/RUbhPzxxxp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

Simons said that he chose the 76ers because he believed they offered him the best basketball fit. Miami was one of three teams targeting Simons, but apparently they did not bid high enough to acquire him.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson....

As Marc and I have noted, there was Heat interest, but not at the number that the 76ers gave him --- a number that the Heat could have offered under its hard cap. (Miami instead is gambling that it can get someone potentially better or lower priced. We'll see.) Size, length at… https://t.co/y4Ls1b50nM — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 2, 2026

“Miami had legitimate interest in Simons but not at the number that the 76ers gave him, despite having the financial ability to make that offer while operating under the first-apron hard cap”.

A Missed Opportunity

From a basketball standpoint, Simons checked many of the boxes Miami needed after the Giannis trade. The Heat need to add shooters around Giannis and Bam, and Simons is a great perimeter scorer. He is a dynamic shot creator and can create offense for himself both on and off the ball.

His three-point shooting would have been especially valuable. Giannis is going to attract a ton of attention in the paint, and while defenses collapse and double-team, that will create floor spacing for the Heat. Simons has become one of the league's best three-point shooters. Simons is also a pretty good ball handler and could have operated as a secondary playmaker for the Heat.

Miami May Be Thinking Bigger

Some Heat fans are disappointed that they missed on Simons, but maybe the Heat have a bigger plan and has in place. Miami’s front office has been patient so far in free agency, and they have limited flexibility, so they will not overpay players. If the Heat are comfortable with a price, they will make an offer to fill a need. According to Jackson’s report, the Miami Heat are also looking to add more size and length. That is notable because Simons is only 6-foot-3.

The Heat may instead be targeting bigger two-way wings or guards who better complement Giannis, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins. There are still several veterans available who could help address Miami's shooting and backcourt depth.

The Search Continues

There's no question Simons would have helped Miami's offense. He was a sought-after player, and there would always be competition for his services. His shooting, scoring, and playmaking would have been a great fit. However, it feels like the Heat may have something up their sleeve.

The Heat have been linked to other players like Bradley Beal and Khris Middleton, so they could be saving spots for them, or a mystery player could be on their radar either through free agency or via trade. Also, watch Sacramento: if the Kings buy out either DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine (who is represented by Klutch, like James), the Heat would almost certainly have interest.

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