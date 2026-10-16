Miami Heat-Orlando Magic Preview: Injuries, Betting Lines, Starters & How to Watch
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Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m., Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), Magic TV 27, DAZN (Orlando)
Radio: 104.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida), 96.9 FM The Game (Orlando)
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic meet for the 43rd time in preseason history, marking the most preseason matchups against any opponent. Miami is 20-22 all-time in preseason action versus Orlando.
The Heat are 81-66 against the Magic, all-time, in the regular season, including 45-27 at home and 36-39 on the road. Last season, the Magic beat the Heat in two preseason matchups and all four regular season matchups.
While last season, the Heat struggled terribly with Orlando -- losing every preseason, regular season and NBA Cup matchup -- the roster is much different now. The Heat have the length to compete with a team that presents size at most positions. Orlando is trying to establish itself with a new offensive identity under first-year coach Sean Sweeney.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +2.5 (-112), Magic -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat +212, Magic -140
Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Heat's preseason win against the Brooklyn Nets: "I feel energized. I feel alive."
"I think the more I play, the more comfortable I’m going to get, but I’m good. I’m in a good place."
"It’s just fun being out there, doing what I do, make plays."
"I just want the regular season to start. That's when I get my dopamine."
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Klay Thompson
C Nick Richards
F Andrew Wiggins
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
MAGIC
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
C Wendell Carter Jr.
F Franz Wagner
F Paolo Banchero
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Out - Groin
Pelle Larsson: Day-to-day - Illness
Dru Smith: Out - Calf
Keshad Johnson: Active - Hamstring (Two-Way)
Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)
Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)
MAGIC
Anthony Black: Out - Ankle
Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee
Nikola Vucevic: Day-to-day - Rest
Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)
Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)
Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)
STORYLINES
Giannis Looks MVP Caliber in Miami Heat Tune Up Against Nets
How Erik Spoelstra Finally Takes Home Coach of The Year
Miami Heat Named Potential Landing Spot for Two-Time All-Star
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket