Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m., Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), Magic TV 27, DAZN (Orlando)

Radio: 104.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida), 96.9 FM The Game (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic meet for the 43rd time in preseason history, marking the most preseason matchups against any opponent. Miami is 20-22 all-time in preseason action versus Orlando.

The Heat are 81-66 against the Magic, all-time, in the regular season, including 45-27 at home and 36-39 on the road. Last season, the Magic beat the Heat in two preseason matchups and all four regular season matchups.

While last season, the Heat struggled terribly with Orlando -- losing every preseason, regular season and NBA Cup matchup -- the roster is much different now. The Heat have the length to compete with a team that presents size at most positions. Orlando is trying to establish itself with a new offensive identity under first-year coach Sean Sweeney.

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-112), Magic -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat +212, Magic -140

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Heat's preseason win against the Brooklyn Nets: "I feel energized. I feel alive."

"I think the more I play, the more comfortable I’m going to get, but I’m good. I’m in a good place."

"It’s just fun being out there, doing what I do, make plays."

"I just want the regular season to start. That's when I get my dopamine."

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Nick Richards

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Out - Groin

Pelle Larsson: Day-to-day - Illness

Dru Smith: Out - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Active - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Nikola Vucevic: Day-to-day - Rest

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)

Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket