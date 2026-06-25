Miami Heat's draft pick Ryan Conwell models his game after these NBA stars

It didn't take long for the Miami Heat to bolster the team's shooting following the trade acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pat Riley and the Heat organization walked into the second round of the NBA Draft with a singular pick and a singular plan: let's get some scoring and outside shooting.

That name was Ryan Conwell out of Louisville.

He got up 9.6 threes a game in his senior year, while shooting at a 35% clip. That number is altered due to the degree of difficulty on his looks, since he still shot 41% on strict catch and shoot threes.

He also shot 41% from three on 7.1 attempts his sophomore and junior year of college as well. These aren't small sample sizes, he's just a straight up sniper.

Conwell has some wiggle to his game off the bounce as well



This isn’t a strict set shooter



Coming off a screen and settling into his shot



Utilizing that step back to create separation



I said it before the draft, he just looked like a guy ready to plug right in at this level pic.twitter.com/S6C6JY2CdV — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 25, 2026

Like I said, this isn't just a set shooter. He's got some wiggle to his game off the bounce, as he is comfortable with those separation step backs, high pick and roll pull-ups, and has some real range that'll translate to the next level.

The movement shooting also popped at Louisville, as Conwell would fly off constant screens to quickly fire up some shots in motion out on the perimeter.

To really sell the level of shooting, just take a look at these movement reps



Pulling up in motion and flying off screens just screams a Heat offense that has Giannis ready to be plugged in



I legit believe in this shooting translating pic.twitter.com/wg1FFNThAD — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 25, 2026

When Conwell was asked the players in the NBA he models his game after, he gave a very interesting grouping of players that he tries to steal stuff from.

"I watch a lot of different players, I watch Jrue Holiday, Ajay Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry, Devin Booker," Conwell started to list off. "Just a lot of different players for a lot of different reasons, whether it's offensively or defensively, just trying to learn from the best players and add to my game."

The first name being mentioned as Jrue Holiday should get fans excited. For a player as good offensively as Conwell is, it's always good to hear these young guys start out talking defense.

He's somebody that competes on that end. Has some size so can hold his own on some switches, moves his feet well on the perimeter, and has a knack for the ball.

One of the front office's key factors Adam Simon, who has found some real gems in these drafts and undrafted over the years, spoke about Ryan Conwell's defensive uptick after the draft finished.

"That's a great comparison," Simon noted when alerted of Conwell mentioning Holiday. "Just his movement, his ability to react, his instincts. It's the mental side of the game combined with the athletic side."

"He should be able to guard multiple positions," Simon continued. "Be able to switch onto smaller guards as well as bigger guards."

The off-ball relocation and movement shooting role he played in college makes it obvious why he's watching film on Steph Curry. The left handed creation off the dribble makes it clear why he's watching Jalen Brunson.

The quick fire jumpers and using his size to his advantage on drives is the Devin Booker part of it. And I know Ajay Mitchell may have stood out, but it's for more reasons than being a lefty.

Similarly to Booker, when guards aren't pure speed and burst into quick finishes at the basket, they have to utilize slow steps and jump stops to be able to finish over the length in the paint. Mitchell does that at a high level on his rim attempts, and I can see what Conwell is watching there.

The Miami Heat walked into the draft on Wednesday night needing outside shooting. They spotted Conwell a mile away, jumped up to pick 37 to cutoff the Boston Celtics taking him, and left with a possible rookie that could get some regular season minutes for them.

Now all eyes on Summer League to get a preview of what the Heat just landed.