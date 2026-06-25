The Miami Heat trade up for Ryan Conwell
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The Miami Heat select the sharp shooting Ryan Conwell by trading up in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The Heat traded the 41st overall pick and cash to the Oklahoma City Thunder to move to pick #37 to snag the sharpshooter from Louisville.
The Heat are in roster building mode after acquiring mega star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Miami needs to add shooting, and they did just that with Ryan. He was one of the main cogs for Louisville, especially when super freshman Mikal Brown Jr missed time last season.
Conwell has made 347 threes through his stellar college career according to Barry Jackson. He was overshowed by Brown when they played NC State. Brown scored 45 points but lost in the shuffle was Ryan’s 31 points and five 3’s made that game. He is ignitable. He averaged 9.6 threes per game last season. That is a skill by itself. Ryan the two previous seasons at different schools, averaged 7.1 three-point attempts per game and shot 40%+ in both prior years.
No. 37
With the 37th pick in the 2026 NBA draft the Miami Heat select…. Ryan Conwell (Louisville)
Pick No.37 Ryan Conwell
STATS
- HT: 6’3
- WT: 215
- Age: 22.01
- PPG: 18.8
- REB: 4.8
- AST: 2.7
- BLK: .2
- STL: 1.1
- FG: 40.8%
- 3PT: 34.5%
- FT: 83.2%
Strengths
- Excellent lateral agility
- Good speed
- Good shooter on volume
- Good positional defender
- Good POA defender
- Strong
- Excellent vertical athlete
- Nice wingspan
Opportunities to improve
- Ball handling
- Hand Size
- Rim Finishing
Fit with Miami
The Heat need shooting and they need the player to be able to play right away Ryan Conwell provides both. He was a hired gun in college basketball playing for four teams in four years. He knocked down threes wherever he went.
He has enough defensive chops to play for Erik Spoelstra. His main competition will be Jahmir Young. They will fight for a rotation spot in the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The one thing about Ryan is that he needs the ball he has averaged 23.7% usage his whole career. He will need to adjust to life in the NBA thriving off ball. He has an opportunity to play with the space that Giannis is going to create for everyone.
One last indicator is that he is a good pick for a team that will play meaningful basketball in the playoffs. He got the job done in conference play when it mattered most. He shot 41.9% from three his sophomore season and 38.1% his Junior year at Xavier. The only question will be whether he can conform his goal to fit a role. If he does that the Heat has struck gold.
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A seasoned Content Creator with 2.5+ years of experience, building a YouTube channel past 8K subscribers while serving as an NBA/College Basketball Analyst for the 5 Reasons Sports Network. Simultaneously, I bring 11+ years of leadership and strategy expertise from roles at a fortune 100 company focusing on problem-solving and relationship-building for success.Follow DigitalAdel