Miami Heat's Lone All-Star from Last Season Endorses New Look Heat

In the world of social media we get to see into athletes daily lives like we never have before. This has also blead into the podcasting and streaming world. Athletes and celebrities alike appear as special guests, start their own podcasts and channels, and voice their opinions for the world to hear.

The latest athlete to do so was the Miami Heats lone All-Star from last season, Norman Powell. Poweel appeared on stream with popular streamer Neon and had this to say about Miami's new look.

“Anytime you get a generational talent like that it automatically puts you into contention. He’s a generational player… They got some dawgs. Shoutout my man D Mitch. Off night and Bam. They gonna be good. I’m excited to see how it all comes together. They signed Klay. That’s a good pickup for them. They made some good moves” Norman Powell

Norman Powell believes the Heat got WAY BETTER with the Giannis trade:



“Anytime you get a generational talent like that it automatically puts you into contention. He’s a generational player… They got some dawgs. Shoutout my man D Mitch. Off night and Bam. They gonna be good.… pic.twitter.com/wkqK9KbgpJ — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) September 12, 2026

The Heat let Norman Powell walk after producing a 21.7 point per game night. Powell dealt with the injury bug much of last season but was a jolt of lightning in a Miami Heat offense that desperately needed it. The downfall last season was his inability to share the floor with Tyler Herro. When the two dynamic scorers played together, the Miami Heat were worse, and it was ultimately the downfall of their season.

This offseason Powell signed a two-year, $44.1 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, with $21.5 million guaranteed. He will earn an average annual salary of $22 million, including a $21.5 million base salary in 2026-27 that carries an identical cap hit. Powell earned every inch of this contract with his play last season and will try and help the Chicago Bulls escape the play-in.

While Powell's season in Miami was strong, holding onto him would have put the Miami Heat in an interesting financial situation, especially when you consider that they were able to add Nick Richards, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson all for less than Powell will be getting paid this season.

While a premier scoring option, Miami needs the depth that they added, and in a Antetokounmpo ran offense, the two spot up shooters they added will thrive.

Powell talking about his former team once again shows the immense amount of attention on the Miami Heat. While it makes sense to be asked about his former team, Powell took the high road as he always does, and gave his honest assessment of the talent in South Beach.