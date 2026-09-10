Miami Heat Season Preview: The Shooting Guards

Sports are always evolving, and basketball has been on the forefront of major changes in it's game. As we approach the regular season we have previewed each of Miami's position groups, and there is one remaining, the shooting guards.

Basketball has become positionless in a sense, there are multiple times people are just slotted into positions but that is not the role they are actually playing. Giannis Antetokounmpo will run the point for the Heat on numerous occasions, Andrew Wiggins may be in a lineup where he is actually the power forward, and that's why many don't give it too much thought.

But this season, the Miami Heat have two traditional shooting guards, and a wing who is very diverse.

1. Klay Thompson

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although aging, Klay Thompson was the exact player the Miami Heat needed to bring in. He is one of the NBA's greatest shooters, he is a traditional shooting guard, and he will thrive in an offense that has so much gravitation down low, giving him some of the best looks of his career. Last season in Dallas, Thompson averaged 11.7 points per game while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc and he will see increased usage and minutes in Miami. Expect a full, productive season out of Klay Thompson.

2. Tim Hardaway Jr.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tim Hardaway Jr. was another Miami Heat acquisition who will make in immense impact in South beach. Likely off the bench and in staggered units, Hardaway Jr. will be Miami's primary scorer off the bench and will also thrive in minutes shared with Antetokounmpo. Hardaway Jr. is one of the NBA's best catch and shoot players in the NBA and Erik Spoelstra will ensure he gets plenty of looks within Miami's offense. Hardaway is coming off a strong season in Denver where he averaged 13.5 points per game, the veteran guard proved to be one of the league's top perimeter threats, shooting a career-best 40.7% from three-point range. The Nuggets offensive rating was a +5.9 with Hardaway on the floor.

3. Pelle Larsson

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dunks against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Swiss-Army Knife of the Miami Heat does it all. He will get plenty of opportunity off of Miami's bench and will likely be a member of the closing unit. Larsson does all the little things. He is an energizer, he embraces his role, he gets to the free throw line, and he stays busy on the defensive end. Should Larsson take a leap from three he could be one of the Miami Heat's most impactful players this season.

This was the last positional preview for the upcoming Miami Heat season. The roster is deep all across the board, but nothing means anything until we hit the basketball court. Head coach Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat staff have been working to create the perfect scheme for this squad and the players have done their own hard work off the court.

Basketball is just under a month away, and the Miami Heat are on the forefront of everyone's mind.

Position Previews

Miami Heat Positional Season Preview: The Point Guards

Miami Heat Positional Season Preview: The Centers

Miami Heat Positional Season Preview: The Power Forwards

Miami Heat Positional Season Preview: The Small Forwards