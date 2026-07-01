Miami Heat's Next Free-Agent Signing Is Obvious After Adding Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Miami Heat made a very important signing yesterday after announcing that free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. has agreed to join the Miami Heat on a one-year deal. Tim Hardaway Jr. is a reliable three-point shooter and will complement Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo very well. The Heat are not done yet; they have at least two more roster spots to fill out before the start of the season.

The Heat are looking to build a championship core after acquiring Giannis, and with limited flexibility, the Heat will most likely target experienced veterans willing to sign for the veteran minimum.

One name that keeps getting mentioned is Khris Middleton.

A Reunion That Makes Too Much Sense

Khris Middleton warms up prior to the game. Bx237 7df2 9 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Middleton has been linked to the Miami Heat lately during the offseason, and it’s obvious why. Middleton and Giannis spent over a decade together as teammates with the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo led the Bucks during their championship run in 2021. The chemistry between the two is undeniable.

Giannis and Middleton’s relationship goes well beyond just playing basketball. Middleton was Giannis' best man at his wedding, and the two remain extremely close friends. That type of on/off court chemistry is very valuable for a team with championship aspirations.

Mar 7, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (22) and Chicago Bulls guard Justin Holiday (7) go after a loose ball during the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still A Valuable Role Player Off the Bench

Middleton is far from his All-Star form, but he is still productive and can contribute off the bench. Miami doesn’t need him to play 30 minutes a game or score 20 points a game; instead, they can rely on him in short bursts. Middleton can still spread the floor; he shot 39% from deep last season, and that will be very valuable for the Heat. He is someone who can help deliver in meaningful moments and will make smart decisions off the bench.

The most important thing is that Middleton has played in countless playoff games and understands what it takes to win at the highest level. That championship experience is something every contender values.

An Ideal Veteran Minimum Target

As of now, the Heat have zero flexibility, and if they want to sign Middleton, they will have to do so at the veteran's minimum. The Heat will need a reliable scorer off the bench, and situationally he will provide that for Miami. I can’t imagine Middleton signing anywhere but Miami. A reunion with Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis could give him one more opportunity to compete for another championship. ,