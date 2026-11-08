Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 8, 9:00 p.m. EST, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), NBC Sports California (Sacramento)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), Sactown Sports 1140 AM (Sacramento)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (3-6) and Sacramento Kings (1-8) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 48-27 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 31-7 at home and 17-20 on the road.

The Kings are coming off a season where they finished with a 22-60 record, good for the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

Last offseason, the Kings drafted Darius Acuff with the seventh pick, Alex Karaban with the 29th pick and Emmanuel Sharp with the 45th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Additionally, they signed Ben Simmons to a one-year deal while letting DeMar DeRozan, Doug McDermott, Drew Eubanks, Killian Hayes and Patrick Baldwin Jr. walk. Also, Russell Westbrook retired from the NBA.

The Heat are coming off a, 120-100, loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Spread: Heat -11.5 (-105), Kings +11.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Heat -520 , Kings +400

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “I can’t wait to develop a real deep and real authentic relationship with Giannis and the other new guys. That won’t happen overnight and it doesn't have to. It'll happen in its due time. We’re starting to get to know each other in a much more meaningful way right now because we’re going through something uncomfortable. That's when you really get to know somebody."

"I was able to share some coffee and tea with Bam and Giannis. That’s a step. It doesn’t always have to be about basketball.”

Coach Spo says he wants to develop a DEEP relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo:



“I can’t wait to develop a real deep, authentic relationship with Giannis and the other new guys. That won’t happen overnight and it goes have too. We’re starting to get to know each other in a… pic.twitter.com/O2RJM04xV0 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 8, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

KINGS

G Darius Acuff

G Zach LaVine

C Domantas Sabonis

F De'Andre Hunter

F Keegan Murray

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

N/A

KINGS

Maxime Raynaud:

Ben Simmons: Out - Achilles

STORYLINES

Erik Spoelstra responds to Doc Rivers' controversial Giannis comments

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket