The Miami Heat signed the former Clemson Tiger football player Ian Schieffelin. The 6’8 238lbs former tight end played in the Heat summer league program and turned heads.

He wasn’t always a football player. He had played basketball for the Tigers for 4 seasons before trying his hand at football in his last year of eligibility.

The contract

As previously noted, Heat are signing undrafted Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin to an Exhibit 10 camp contract. Schieffelin was with Heat at summer league. Heat roster now at 20, one shy of NBA offseason limit. Schieffelin played eight games for Clemson last year as a tight end. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 25, 2026

As reported by Ira Winderman, The Heat are signing Ian to an exhibit 10 heading into the start of training camp. He will get a chance to compete with the full squad after making a big impression during the Las Vegas Summer League.

Ian was a standout basketball player at Clemson averaging 12.44 points per game using a combination of skill, power and basketball IQ. He shot an excellent 49.5% from the field as a versatile ball handling forward in his senior year. He also splashed down 34.1% from deep. However, as a junior he averaged for the season a red hot 46.9% on lower volume.

The thing about Ian is that he fills the stat sheet up with his nonstop energy. He ripped down 9.38 rebounds and dished out 2.68 assists his senior season.

NBA Summer League

Ian still in football shape not basketball shape came into summer league much heavier than his college basketball days. He was still able to contribute with his versatility and relentless motor. He turned heads by making the right basketball play and hustle play time and time again. He shot 46.7 % from the field even with the lack of explosiveness he is capable of when in basketball shape.

He was ripping boards out of the sky, 8.0 per game in the California Classic but worn down quickly and lost playing time by the time he arrived in Vegas. I watched him in person, and you could see the difference in his vertical. He was able to show off the shooting touch hitting 50 percent from deep on 2.5 attempts per game.

Training Camp Battle

He has a tough hill to climb on a roster that has championship aspirations. He will be battling incumbent Vlad Goldin who the organization seems to really value. He is a true 7 footer. I do have Ian out playing Vlad in camp. The battle will be for a two contract and emergency big. Head coach Erik Spoelstra does love a small ball big.

He will also be doing battle against former slam dunk champion Keshad Johnson who recently was brought back on a two-way contract. It will be an uphill battle, but I believe Ian is more than up for the challenge.

In the end I believe he winds up in the G league working to get into Miami Heat basketball shape. The following season in my opinion will be his real opportunity to make some noise and earn a contract with the team.

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