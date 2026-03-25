2026 NBA Mock Draft: Heat Move Up for the First Time in Franchise History

Heat Sliding, Lottery Hopes Rising

The Miami Heat are amid a five-game losing streak, matching their longest of the season. This mediocre Heat team is fighting every game, but it just isn’t enough. They sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, just behind Charlotte. It is becoming clear that the young Hornets are the better team. They are destined to meet Miami in the play-in, and the results are likely to go Charlotte’s way.

The Miami Heat have never moved up in the NBA Lottery. There have been a couple of occasions where they were so unlucky they moved down a few spots. That’s exactly why I think they are due for a change of fortune.

I ran a mock draft simulation on Fanspo for the draft lottery. I did a full mock draft using my own big board. Things got complicated fast because team needs showed that the most talented player isn’t always the right fit for some teams.



Let’s see where Miami ended up.

Top of the Draft: Franchise-Changing Talent

1. Brooklyn Nets – AJ Dybantsa

AJ instantly becomes the face of the franchise. He gives the Nets a versatile chess piece to build around. One of the point guards must pop, you would think. The defense would still be awful considering the makeup of the team. However, AJ could be a perennial All-Star for a decade in his prime. Danny Wolf, in his second year, will make a nice pairing with AJ.

2. Indiana Pacers – Cameron Boozer

This is a match made in heaven for the Pacers. There are higher-rated prospects on the board, but a better fit for Indiana could not be found. Cam has insane processing speed that will fit like a glove when Haliburton comes back next season. He has the ability to stretch the floor when either Zubac or Siakam decides to post up.

3. Miami Heat – Darius Acuff Jr.

This would be the first time in franchise history that Miami moves up in the lottery. Acuff would breathe new life into the competitive Heat organization. This would be a monumental steal. He can play next to anyone in the shuffling Heat backcourt. Acuff is an offensive engine that Miami has been lacking. His ability to shoot the three at a high percentage, facilitate offense, break his man down off the bounce without needing a screen, and pass in any situation will maximize Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware. The never-give-up mentality is a perfect match.

4. Sacramento Kings – Darryn Peterson

The Kings get a top-three talent in the lottery. Peterson is one of the most polished freshmen to ever touch a college basketball court. His tumultuous season provides both hope and concern for Kings fans. He could be the building block of the future with his dynamic shooting and massive frame for a guard. He could also be the pick that people just can’t figure out ten years from now.

5. Washington Wizards – Caleb Wilson

Washington gets an absolute steal here. Pairing Wilson’s elite upside alongside Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, and Keyshawn George creates a terrifying lineup. He has the chance to come in with that dawg mentality for a hungry Wizards team ready to compete next season.

6. Utah Jazz – Kingston Flemings

Keyonte George is a star in the making for the Jazz. Adding Flemings provides a major upgrade in the backcourt to help initiate their offense. This will allow George to do what he does best—put the ball in the basket. You would immediately have one of the most explosive backcourts in the NBA. The sheer speed and dynamic playmaking would be worth the price of admission.

7. Dallas Mavericks – Mikel Brown Jr.

A seamless transition. Brown Jr. steps in as an explosive 6’5” playmaker and would give the Mavericks a Kyrie Irving successor. Kyrie would be a great mentor for Brown, who has shown some lack of nuance in his game. The beauty of drafting Brown is he can play off the ball in a starting lineup and still contribute because of his positional size.

8. Memphis Grizzlies – Keaton Wagler

Wagler has proved this season in college he can play the point guard position. He wouldn’t need to be so ball-dominant in the NBA. His ball handling, as of now, isn’t good enough for that. His ability to stretch the floor and shoot with range will help unlock the entire Grizzlies roster. He has an amazing feel for the game and is an excellent passer.

9. Atlanta Hawks – Labaron Philon

The Hawks get their Trae Young replacement. Philon brings lightning-quick handles, three-point shooting, and an edge to this young Hawks team. This would give Atlanta a solid core of Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Philon.

10. Milwaukee Bucks – Brayden Burries

The Bucks need everything. The main thing they need is someone Giannis can approve of to stay in Milwaukee. Burries provides three-point shooting, straight-line driving, and excellent passing-lane defense. Coming off a very successful freshman season, he would fit with Giannis and Ryan Rollins on a rebuilding Bucks squad.

Mid-First Round: Fit Over Flash

11. Chicago Bulls – Cam Carr

The Bulls need a player who doesn’t need the ball to be effective. Carr brings elite athleticism and shooting to space the floor for Matas Buzelis. This tandem would give you one of the biggest and most athletic wing pairings in the NBA.

12. Golden State Warriors – Yaxel Lendeborg

The Warriors grab a seasoned, ready-to-contribute forward who can slide right into their rotation and provide some three-level scoring pop. Steph Curry isn’t getting any younger. They need someone to contribute in a big way now.

13. Portland Trail Blazers – Christian Anderson

Portland gets a Damian Lillard understudy in Christian Anderson. Anderson takes smart shots, facilitates well, and brings a steady hand to their offense. This is the perfect spot for him to learn how to be a professional.

14. Charlotte Hornets – Chris Cenac Jr.

This would complete the Hornets’ rebuild. Cenac’s three-point stroke is getting more fluid by the day, and his frontcourt presence is exactly what the Hornets need. This will be a scary team to watch next season.

Playoff Teams Reloading

15. Oklahoma City Thunder – Tounde Yessoufou

Yessoufou has a ready-made NBA body and elite defensive toughness. OKC is the perfect developmental organization to help him fix his jump shot while utilizing his relentless motor.

16. Memphis Grizzlies – Patrick Ngongba

Memphis grabs some insurance in the frontcourt with Ngongba, an excellent interior defender who doesn’t need the ball to make an impact. He is terrific Zach Edey insurance.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder – Nate Ament

Ament is 6’10” and can really shoot it, making him a high-upside swing who can learn directly from the best organization in modern-day basketball. The rich just keep getting richer.

18. Charlotte Hornets – Ebuka Okorie

Okorie may be on the smaller side, but he is a very different type of player than Sion James and LaMelo Ball. He could eventually replace Ball for this Hornets team. He is a super smart point guard who can do it all.

19. San Antonio Spurs – Koa Peat

The Spurs need to give Wemby some backcourt muscle to be his enforcer. Peat brings a massive NBA body and versatility. He does all the dirty work—screens, rebounds, rim protection, and interior scoring.

20. Toronto Raptors – Thomas Haugh

Haugh would fit right in on the Raptors, who value positional size and versatility. He provides spacing, hustle, and rebounding.

Late First Round: Value and Upside

21. Philadelphia 76ers – Hannes Steinbach

The 76ers grab a high-motor glue guy to crash the glass and do the dirty work. When you have the ball-dominant talents of Maxey and Edgecombe, you need a player like this.

22. Detroit Pistons – Morez Johnson Jr.

Detroit adds a versatile, defense-first forward. Johnson is a freakish athlete and switchable defender who fits their identity perfectly. There is more shooting development to his game that could show at the next level.

23. Denver Nuggets – Bennett Stirtz

Denver leans heavily on side pick-and-roll action, making Stirtz an ideal schematic fit to back up Jamal Murray and help run the offense.

24. Atlanta Hawks – Jayden Quaintance

The Hawks take a flyer on an often-injured defensive force. Quaintance is a top-10 talent at pick 24. This is a high-reward selection with excellent defensive upside.

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Joshua Jefferson

LeBron James won’t be around forever. Jefferson gives him an understudy to take under his wing. At 6’9”, he can do a little bit of everything and thrives hunting mismatches.

26. New York Knicks – Flory Bidunga

The Knicks need another frontcourt presence. Bidunga’s energy and rim protection fit perfectly.

27. Boston Celtics – Meleek Thomas

Thomas is a certified bucket-getter who will thrive under the lights in Boston. He gives the Celtics even more firepower off the bench.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves – Amari Allen

Allen gives Minnesota a wing off the bench to pair with Anthony Edwards. He has great size, defensive ability, and can score at all three levels.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers – Braylon Mullins

Cleveland gets a steal. Mullins brings elite shooting and off-the-bounce creation. He could eventually replace Ty Jerome.

30. Dallas Mavericks – Zuby Ejiofor

The Dallas frontcourt has been in flux since Luka left. Ejiofor gives them another versatile big who can play alongside their current rotation.