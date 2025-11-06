Bam Adebayo will miss time with injury, but how much?
The one player the Miami Heat can count on, to play the vast majority of their games, is their captain Bam Adebayo.
The last three seasons, as the availability of former star Jimmy Butler and All-Star guard Tyler Herro came into question, Adebayo played 224 of a possible 246 games. But now, after starting the first eight games of his ninth season, Adebayo will miss some time.
Following a strong start to this season, Adebayo injured his foot eight minutes into Wednesday's loss in Denver. He said after he would wait for the subsequent MRI to know how severe the injury was. And while it doesn't seem especially so, the Heat did release a statement saying that Adebayo would miss Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. It is categorized as a left big toe sprain.
The Heat sometimes give timelines out -- they did after Tyler Herro's ankle surgery, and Herro happens to now be approaching the stated eight weeks. This time, no "weeks" or "months" were mentioned. He is expected to be listed as "day to day."
How many days?
It may be quite a few.
The Heat can't afford too many, not with their thin frontcourt. Kel'el Ware likely slides in as a starter, which leaves Nikola Jovic as the backup center, not a position he prefers. The only other "big" on the standard roster is Keshad Johnson, and Johnson is undersized and still finding his way at the NBA level.
The Heat, who came into the season with an empty roster spot for luxury tax reasons are without Terry Rozier indefinitely and likely permanently due to an arrest from an FBI gambling probe, don't have much wiggle room.
They could add a player in mid-December without pushing over the tax. For now, expect two-way rookie Vlad Goldin to stick around the team, and all hope Adebayo can get back in action sooner rather than later. Miami also has off-court issues; coach Erik Spoelstra returned from the road trip early Thursday to find his house ablaze. Spoelstra is planning to coach Friday against the Hornets.
