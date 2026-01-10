The NBA has changed a lot over the years and one of the most notable changes is the amount or NBA players that spent time in the G League developing. From role players, first round draft picks, and even future All-Stars, it is now commonplace for players to spend time in the G League. The Miami Heat have been one of the most successful organizations at finding talent in the G League and turning them into NBA players. On top of that, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s affiliate, has done an excellent job at preparing guys for the next level.

In the G League you will find a wide variety of players looking to show off their talents in front of NBA organizations and earn their spot in the NBA. This is especially true for second round picks, which are looking to finally breakthrough and show the talent that got them drafted. One great example of this is the Skyforce’s Trevor Keels.

Keels began his professional basketball career by getting drafted in the 2nd round (42nd overall) by the New York Knicks. He was singed to a two-way contract after the draft, but he found difficulty finding playing time with the Knicks and only appeared in 3 NBA games. Now in his 4th year in the G League, he might of just had the game that truly gives him a shot at making an NBA squad.

During the Skyforce’s game against the River City Remix, Keels made not only Skyforce history but league history. He was on fire scoring a career high 46 points on an impressive 16/18 shooting from the field. The absurdness does not end there as he made all 12 of his three-point attempts. Yes, you read that right Keels went an unheard of 12/12 from behind the arc. This performance set the G League record for most consecutive three pointers made in the same game and also tied the Skyforce’s record for most threes in a game. Keels also scored 15 points in the 4th quarter to lead his team to a come from behind 136 – 128 victory.

Trevor Keels’ night was HISTORIC



• Most made threes without a miss (12) in @nbagleague history

• Tied for the most points scored in the G League this season

• One of just two players ever with multiple 10+ 3PM games in a season

• T-2nd most made threes in a single game in… pic.twitter.com/R8JKchteSX — Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) January 10, 2026

In the current landscape of the NBA, organizations are always looking for shooting. Keels sure did show teams that he is capable of making outside looks. He is also shooting an excellent 42.5% from behind the arc in 21 games this season. So, as the NBA season continues and teams look for the next G League player to make the transition to the NBA, do not be surprised if Keels gets an opportunity.