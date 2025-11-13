A rematch commenced on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as their rotation looked a whole lot different.

With most of their main guys sidelined for the night, the Cavs had a starting lineup of Lonzo Ball, Sam Merrill, Dean Wade, De'Andre Hunter, and Jarrett Allen.

The Heat starters remained the same with Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kel'el Ware.

Yet the undermanned Cavs simply outplayed the Heat. Some takeaways from tonight:

1. Jaime Jaquez Jr's first roadblock: Cavs send a counter to his success.

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) and guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr has been absolutely rolling on offense for the Heat. Give him the ball on the wing, isolate into a drive, and it's usually a bucket at the rim. But the Cavaliers sent the first counter of the season at him: simply place a big man on him. He can't use his size to bully his way to the basket, and help is no longer needed. The big sags off him on the three point line daring him to shoot, which he fell into the trap three times in the first half. Now all eyes remain on the counter to the counter. Not just for Jaquez, but for the team. If a big is planted on Jaquez, that means others around him have a mismatch themselves. It's a game-plan to keep an eye on for sure.

2. The Heat's point guard play is real.

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat's new offense doesn't believe in "point guards," mostly because anybody can sub into that role on any given possession. Whoever possesses the ball above the break ready to attack becomes a primary play-maker, but that doesn't mean the two guys playing the true position should fly under the radar. Having Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith flicker on and off the court at all times is a true luxury. They combined for 14 points in the first half, while distributing out 6 assists. The scrappy play, finishing at the rim, and occasional bomb from deep has been noticeable. It raises the question that when the team gets fully healthy, do their roles actually just stay the same?

3. A letdown spot.

Nov 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After that scouting report adjustment from the Cavs that I previously mentioned, it really had a hold on the Heat's second half offense as well. With the starters in things flowed, but as soon as Jaquez Jr was supposed to takeover his unit when Norman Powell went to the bench, a Cavs run began. As soon as the offense got jammed, it immediately bled into the defense, as Craig Porter, Tyrese Proctor, and others started finding their flow. As expected, this is a game where you're facing a team with nothing to lose. A free flowing basketball team is a dangerous group in this league. Heat found themselves down 10 all of a sudden in the fourth quarter, as the turnovers piled up. A humbling loss in a season that has been rather positive.