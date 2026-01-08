Does the Trae Young trade signal Tyler Herro's value?

Trae Young was recently traded to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. A eal reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal comes in light of Trae Young reportedly asking out of Atlanta, the city he grew in, the city he put back on the map. The former All-Pro is amidst his worst career season, and the Hawks had performed better without him this season.

Flipping this to the Miami Heat, and their widely discussed guard Tyler Herro. The one-time All-Star, sixth man of the year, and three-point champ has had is availability troubles, but not his offensive talent troubles, quite similarly to Trae Young.

Jeff Teague thinks the Heat need to trade Tyler Herro for Trae Young



“Miami gotta chance to turn it around, the can make a splash fr. They get rid of Herro though. Tyler Herro don’t play defense either, but if you trade him for Trae Young you get a way more dynamic playmaker… pic.twitter.com/DEK6SV1Imw — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 7, 2026

Does Herro=Young?

Tyler Herro is not the point guard Trae Young is, he is not the playoff riser Trae Young is, and he is not an All-NBA player like Trae Young was.

Yet, the similarities are glaring, the defensive deficiencies most importantly.

Tyler Herro gets blown by on drives per game the third-most in the league, giving up 1.125 points in these situations.

Trae Young, who gets blown by second-most in the league, gives up the most points in these situations (1.643 points).

Herro is constantly picked on, most notably in the Heat's embarrassing playoff performance against Cleveland, and when Trae Young is in the lineup the Hawks boast some of the worst defensive ratings I have ever seen. Three of the Hawk's worst 5-man lineups include Trae Young, as their net rating in these lineups are, -19 (115.5 offensive rating, 134.5 defensive), -25.5 (120.7, 146.2), and -19.7 (109.2, 128.9)

The availability issues,

Young has played in 75% of potential regular season games (Up and Down Issue) Herro has played in 64% (Consistent Problem)

But what Tyler Herro is, is cheaper, by $15 Million a year ($31 million, CJ McCollum $30.7 expiring), a more efficient scorer, and a better defender, albeit not by much.

Contract breakdown: Atlanta/Washington



To Atlanta: CJ McCollum ($30.7M), Corey Kispert ($14M, $14M, $13.1M, $13.1M (T))



To Washington: Trae Young ($46M and $49M (P))



Notes: Young and McCollum are both eligible to sign up to a 3 year extension https://t.co/R4wuV7x185 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 8, 2026

Herro applies to extension as well

Based on these facts, Herro's value would be quite similar. Herro is a borderline 50/40/90 guy while Trae Young is an inefficient high-volume shooter. Young is the better playmaker and facilitator, while Herro is the better defender and rebounder. Young is the better playoff performer while Herro is on the cheaper contract.

So, before the price, they are very similar, then once the salary is considered, Herro has the edge.

So Where Does Herro's Value Stand?

So, the Young move is a solid starting point on Herro, yet a Herro trade has much more variables, most importantly Miami's front office, then the fact that Trae Young and his agents wanted a trade --a fresh start-- for the franchise icon.

Herro is not in that boat, at least yet, and is not a negative asset like Young, he's not a low efficiency scorer and bad defender who wants out, but one Miami could move in a similar, better deal, one where they don't see Tyler Herro as a part of their future and gain assets --potentially expiring contracts for money this Summer-- for players that can make an impact now.

While I wouldn't be too certain the Heat trade Tyler Herro, Herro would likely headline a package for a "star" or in a deal where the Heat acquire people who can contribute to this team now, on short, preferably expiring contracts.

Tyler Herro's time in Miami may be coming to an end --not the way many wanted-- but it is important for Miami to maximize the return in any trade they may complete if that's the route they take, and it should be a little better than what the Hawks got in return for Trae Young.

