Draymond Green wants people to stop bad-mouthing Brad Beal when discussing Miami Heat star

The Miami Heat, mired by injury to their best players (missing Tyler Herro for every game this seaosn and Bam Adebayo for about six), have had a pleasantly surprising start to their season. Offseason acquisition Norman Powell has been a major cog in their revamped offense, helping to lead the way with 26 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent shooting from downtown.

Draymond Green, longtime Golden State Warrior, doesn't like that fans have resorted to bashing Bradley Beal, looked at as Powell's replacement on the now 4-8 Los Angeles Clippers, for his production not matching up with expectations. Beal is averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 assists, converting on 40 percent of his shots and 36 percent of his threes.

"Kawhi's been out now for like four straight games, if I'm not mistaken, and they are struggling. No. 1, I think the struggle is a little bit deeper because they don't have Norman Powell," Green began. "However, for all you idiots out there that says 'Aw man they traded Norman Powell for Bradley Beal', that's not how this thing works. Norman Powell makes about 20-something million dollars a year."

The Heat acquired Powell over the offseason in a multi-team trade, where Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson were dealt to the Utah Jazz and John Collins was sent to the Clippers. The Clippers also knew that pulling off that trade would allow them to sign Beal and Chris Paul afterwards to bolster their depth.

"They didn't trade Norman Powell for Bradley Beal. No. 1, Powell was in the trade for John Collins," Bradley Beal got bought out and they signed Bradley Beal. But for all you idiots trying to (bleep) on Brad Beal, as if 'Aw man look Norman Powell is playing so much better and they traded that man for you.' That's not the case, that's a lie. The real reason they traded Norman Powell is probably because all of these people are trying to stay away from the second apron."

Although the Clippers were able to eventually turn three players into one by pulling off that trade, they were definitely going to be over the second apron line if they didn't. Powell is due for a new contract next offseason to top things off.

"For years, including this year, Norman Powell is playing at an All-Star level and will probably be an All-Star this year. So for everybody trying to use Norman's play, just give Norm his love. Norm has been getting better and better and better and better since he came into this league. Can we just give Norman Powell the love that he deserves and not try to tear Bradley Beal down, and 'Oh man you (bleep) and you this' because he's not playing right now at the level that Norman Powell is playing," Greem said.

Powell is currently putting up career highs in points, rebounds, assists and free throw attempts per game, as well as three-point percentage, free throw percentage and True Shooting percentage.

Additionally, the Heat's offensive rating goes from 114 with him off the floor, (would rank 21st in the league) to 119.68 with him on the floor, which would rank fifth in the league.

