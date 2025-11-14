How To Watch Miami Heat-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m. EST, Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), 880 AM ESPN New York, WFAN 66 AM/101.9 FM (New York)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (7-5) and New York Knicks (7-4) meet for the second of four regular season matchups and the first of consecutive games against New York with another game in Miami on Monday. It also marks as the Heat’s second NBA Cup game after recording a win in their first such game on 11/7 vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Earlier this season, the Heat recorded a 115-107 win against New York on October 26. The Heat are 67-74 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 38-32 in home games and 29-42 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

KNICKS

G Miles McBride

G Mikal Bridges

C Mitchell Robinson

F OG Anunoby

F Karl Anthony Towns

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

KNICKS

Jalen Brunson: Out - Ankle

Kevin McCullar Jr.: Day-to-day - Nose

Betting Lines (via FanDuel)

Spread: Heat +4.5 (-110), Knicks -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +154, Cavaliers -186

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -105, under -115)

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Davion Mitchell: "First is to rebound, obviously. We got to do a better job rebounding, like every game. Second is just don't take anybody for granted, no matter who's on the court, and kinda just go out there and play your game. I feel like we kind of got in our heads, we wasn't rebounding, we was trying to force shots, kind of going one-on-one, we wasn't really playing our game."

