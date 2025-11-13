What led to the Miami Heat blowing the game against the depleted Cavaliers?

The Miami Heat, still missing Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, lost to a Cleveland Cavaliers team that sat Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.

Here are some of the major factors that led to the final result:

Possession battle: The Cavs found a way to get up 10 more shot attempts than the Heat did. Once again, part of the reason for that was the Heat getting beat up on the offensive glass. Although the overall rebound margin doesn't jump off the page, (49-44), the Heat allowed the Cavs to grab 15 offensive rebounds and a 90th percentile offensive rebound percentage in the half-court.

This has been a particularly big problem since the Nuggets game when Bam Adebayo went out with an injury in the first quarter. Since then, the Heat have the third-lowest defensive rebound percentage in the league. Before then, the Heat had the eighth-highest defensive rebound percentage in the league.

On top of the rebounding issue, the Heat turned the ball over 21 times last night (league-worst team averages 17.5 turnovers), while putting up an 11th percentile turnover rate. The Cavs finished with 13 steals, a number that would lead the league. The Cavs finished the game with 29 points off turnovers.

Positional Size: The Cavs, despite missing reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, actually found a way to deploy some jumbo lineups. On top of them continuing a trend where teams have their bigs guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., they sometimes deployed lineups where four of the five players were 6'8" or taller.

Without Garland and Mitchell, the Cavs were able to dig deep and really make things tough on the Heat with their length on defense. They continued to pack the paint to try to neutralize the Heat's drive-and-kick game, holding the Heat to a first percentile frequency of shots taken at the rim in this game.

Instead, the Heat took a 100th percentile amount of their shots in the short mid-range. The Cavs also didn't take many shots at the rim and took a whole lot in the paint. The difference was they did a better job converting on those looks.

Free throws: After taking a whopping 41 free throws against the Cavs on Monday, the Heat took just 13 last night. The Cavs, meanwhile, got up 31. For perspective, the league leaders in free throw attempts average 32.6 per game, while the league-worst mark is 18.3.

