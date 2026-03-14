Giannis Antetokounmpo shows love to Bam Adebayo and Pelle Larsson

After roundly defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat extended their win streak to seven consecutive wins.

Although Bam Adebayo didn't shock the world and make history this time around, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if Adebayo's legendary night added any extra motivation ahead of the matchup.

"Obviously, like whenever I play against Bam, it's always extra motivation and I think he's one of the best players in the NBA, one of the best two-way players in the NBA, one of the best four, five men in the league. I don't have to see 83 points on the board or like, follow the hype to find extra motivation to guard Bam. I think it goes both ways, you know? He maybe might have two points the last game, I still would have motivation guarding him because I still believe he's one of the best players in the league in his position," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm always motivated when I play against bam. I think he knows that. And I think it goes both ways. He always motivated to play against me."

Giannis says Bam is one of the best players in the NBA:



"One of the best two way players in the NBA. One of the best 4/5 men in the league. I don't have to see 83 points on the board or follow the hype to find extra motivation to guard Bam. It goes both ways. He may have had 2… https://t.co/6XIdHDVs7p pic.twitter.com/JE9x6SmUn8 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) March 13, 2026

Additionally, Antetokounmpo gave credit to Heat second-year starting forward Pelle Larsson, who had a career game in the win, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal, (converting on seven of his 11 twos, two of his three three pointers and all eight of his free throws).

"Larsson was just relocating, making shots, creating an issue for us defensively. Bam was being Bam. You know you got to do a better job boxing him out. You know he's going to get in the paint and get to his spots and they were executing, " Antetokoumpo continued. "They were good. They knocked down some free throws. They knocked down big threes. You know they're going to play it tough. You know they're not going to stop playing, that's the Miami Heat culture."

Giannis talks about Pelle/Bam giving them issues and mentions “Heat Culture”👀



“Larsson — making shots, creating an issue for us defensively. Bam was being Bam — you gotta do a better job of boxing him out, you know he’s getting to the paint and to his spots. They were… https://t.co/Y2cntt8bib pic.twitter.com/47pg17lJ2G — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 13, 2026

"But like, against a team like Miami, I think they have great defensive players. They're going to load. They're going to make it tough, they're going to be physical," Antetokounmpo said. "You got to make them move their feet. You got to put them on their heels and kind of move the ball side-to-side, make them move their body and then try to figure out a way to get in the paint and from that, maybe you can score or you drive-and-kick for somebody for the wide open three, but we did not have that mindset."

Giannis Antetokounmpo credits Miami’s defense tonight:



“We tried to be aggressive and get to the paint but like against a team like Miami — I think they have great defensive players. They’re going to load, they’re going to make it tough, they’re going to be physical — you gotta… pic.twitter.com/FH2JQGyzRF — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) March 13, 2026

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket