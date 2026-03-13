Giannis heaps praise on Heat culture after loss in Miami

The Miami Heat followed up a historic night with a 112-105 win over the healthy Milwaukee Bucks while remaining without Tyler Herro, Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins.

If you're a Heat fan who is yearning for superstar talents, try not to read into this too much: Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went on to praise Heat culture after the game.

"That's Miami Heat culture, they're going to keep playing man. Even when they don't knock down shots they're going to get second chances," Antetokounmpo began. "They're going to crash the boards, get rebounds, find the open man, try to get to the free throw line, keep on moving the ball, get the ball to Bam [Adebayo]. Try to execute from there. They're gonna play hard."

Asked Giannis about the Miami Heat’s effort on boards & in transition:



“The moment that you slip up a little bit, that’s when they get their edge, that’s when they get the advantage. That’s when they’re able to respond. That’s how they’ve been playing for the last 9, 10 years.” pic.twitter.com/UALzrpE1zz — alex toledo (@tropicalblanket) March 13, 2026

Despite holding the Heat to 41 percent from the field and a lowly 3rd percentile offensive rating in the half-court, the Heat held from start to finish in this game, powered by grabbing 17 more rebounds, helping lead to nine more shot attempts to go along with eight more free throws and 12 more fastbreak points.

"They have guards that can penetrate and drive and kick and that's what they do man. Like, it's got to be constant, like constant pressure, like you got to attack them for 48 minutes and keep on playing the right way," Antetokounmpo said. "Keep on moving the ball, and the moment that you slip up a little bit, that's when they get the edge. That's when they get the advantage. That's when they're able to respond. That's how they've been playing for the last nine or 10 years. So you kind of expect that."

The Bucks were not able to dig themselves out of an early hole after committing six turnovers in the first quarter en route to 13 fastbreak points for the Heat, which is the exact number of fastbreak points the Heat scored in the second through fourth quarters combined.

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket