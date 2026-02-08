Heat-Wizards Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status revealed

The Miami Heat announced that guard Norman Powell (hand) will play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, while forward Pelle Larsson (elbow) will sit out. Both were originally listed as questionable.

For the Wizards, center Alex Sarr (ankle), forward Kyshawn George (knee), forward/guard Bilal Coulibaly (back) and center Tristan Vukcevic (knee) will all suit up, while guard Tre Johnson (ankle) will not be available to play.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Available - Hand

Pelle Larsson: Out - Elbow

Bam Adebayo: Available - Hip

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

WIZARDS

Alex Sarr: Available - Ankle

Kyshawn George: Available - Knee

Tre Johnson: Out - Ankle

Bilal Coulibaly: Available - Back

Tristan Vukcevic: Available - Knee

Anthony Davis: Out - Trade Pending

Trae Young: Out - Knee/Quad

Jaden Hardy: Out - Rest

D'Angelo Russell: Out - Trade Pending

Cam Whitmore: Out - DVT

Anthony Gill: Out - Hand

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Momumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), WFED 1500 AM, 106.7 FM The Fan, The Team 980 AM, 99.1 FM (Washington, D.C.)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (27-25) and Washington Wizards (14-37) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. It also marks as the third-latest into a season the two teams will face each other for the first time. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 100-48 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 55-19 in home games and 45-29 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Simone Fontecchio

F Andrew Wiggins

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G Bilal Coulibaly

C Alex Sarr

F Justin Champagnie

F Kyshawn George

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -12.5 (-110), Wizards +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -590, Wizards +440

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -114, under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after the loss to the Boston Celtics: "Our offense, we were pressing a little bit more in the second half and it's all from the right place, we have great competitors in our locker room. You knew that they wouldn't go one-for-20, whatever it was, again from three."

"If you just look at the big picture of it, defensively, we were very good, very good. We made some mistakes in the second half, but they can get you scrambling and overreacting and doing some things. But for the most part, it was good. The biggest difference, again, was those 50-50 plays, those second chance opportunities that just, they're deflating."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket