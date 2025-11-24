How the Miami Heat's process kept on rolling against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat came out on top against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon and now stand 11-6 on the season, good for third in the Eastern Conference.

Here are some of the biggest reasons why they were able to do so:

Unrelenting pace/paint touches: The Heat play at 106.8 possessions per 48 minutes, the fastest in the league by a significant margin. Yesterday, they turned that up a notch, putting up 119.8 possessions per 48 against one of the slower-paced teams in the league.

However, the function of the Heat's fast-paced play-style has not only been to generate more possessions and opportunities to score, but also to find more higher-percentage shots.

40 percent of the Heat's shot attempts came at the rim in this one, in addition to 28 percent coming from the short mid-range, which rank in the 84th and 80th percentile, respectively. 72 points in the paint for the Heat, 52 for the Sixers.

The Heat finished this one with a 74th percentile halfcourt offensive rating and 73rd percentile in the halfcourt. Additionally, they finished with an 83rd percentile transition frequency and 67th percentile transition offensive rating. They ended up with 26 fastbreak points to the Sixers' 15.

Slowing things down?: Funny enough, the Heat actually rank among the "slowest" teams on defense, giving up the fourth-highest defensive possession length despite being No. 1 in offensive possession length. Yesterday, they held the Sixers to a 96.3 pace, which would rank last in the league and an average possession time of 15 seconds, which would rank in the bottom five.

The Heat defenders continued to impose their will in this game, holding the Sixers to an 18th percentile offensive rating in the halfcourt and 30th percentile overall. They did a good job containing the Sixers' best scorers, holding Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes and Paul George to a combined 40 percent shooting from the field.

Boarding School: After so many games where rebounding was the No. 1 problem for the Heat, it seems they're turning things around there. They finished this one out-rebounding the 76ers by 11, grabbing three more offensive rebounds and eight more defensive rebounds.

They posted an offensive and defensive rebound percentage that would rank third and 12th, respectively. Kel'el Ware, continuing to make serious strides there, was a huge part of this, ending up with 16 rebounds (eight of them offensive) while Bam Adebayo finished with 13.

