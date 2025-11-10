How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM and 100.7 FM WMMS (Ohio)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (6-4) and Cleveland Cavaliers (7-3) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the first of four regular season matchups and the first of consecutive games against the Cavs with another game on Wednesday. Last season, Cleveland won the series, 2-1, and won the first round Playoff matchup 4-0. The Heat are 80-53 all-time versus the Cavaliers during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
CAVALIERS
G Darius Garland
G Donovan Mitchell
C Jarrett Allen
F DeAndre Hunter
F Evan Mobley
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Dru Smith: Probable - Knee
Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
CAVALIERS
Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable - Knee
Max Strus: Out - Foot
Betting Lines (via FanDuel)
Spread: Heat +7.5 (-108), Cavaliers +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Heat +245, Cavaliers -300
Total points scored: 247.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Heat forward/center Nikola Jovic: "It's an easy way to play basketball. I think it suits us really good because we don't have the guy who needs the ball a lot, who needs a really high usage and that's what helps us. I feel like we just play for each other and that's the right way to play this sport.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket