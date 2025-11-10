How To Watch Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Inside The Heat

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) protects the basketball from Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM and 100.7 FM WMMS (Ohio)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (6-4) and Cleveland Cavaliers (7-3) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the first of four regular season matchups and the first of consecutive games against the Cavs with another game on Wednesday. Last season, Cleveland won the series, 2-1, and won the first round Playoff matchup 4-0. The Heat are 80-53 all-time versus the Cavaliers during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

CAVALIERS

G Darius Garland

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F DeAndre Hunter

F Evan Mobley

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Dru Smith: Probable - Knee

Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

CAVALIERS

Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable - Knee

Max Strus: Out - Foot

Betting Lines (via FanDuel)

Spread: Heat +7.5 (-108), Cavaliers +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat +245, Cavaliers -300

Total points scored: 247.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Heat forward/center Nikola Jovic:  "It's an easy way to play basketball. I think it suits us really good because we don't have the guy who needs the ball a lot, who needs a really high usage and that's what helps us. I feel like we just play for each other and that's the right way to play this sport.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

