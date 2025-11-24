How To Watch Miami Heat-Dallas Mavericks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KFAA Channel 29, MavsTV (Dallas)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 97.1 FM The Eagle in English, 99.1 FM Zona MX in Spanish (Dallas)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (11-6) and Dallas Mavericks (5-13) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Miami has won 10 of the last 14 at home against the Mavs. The Heat are 39-38 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 21-18 in home games and 18-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Norman Powell

F Bam Adebayo

MAVERICKS

G Brandon Williams

G Max Christie

C Daniel Gafford

F Cooper Flagg

F P.J. Washington

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Reports indicate that he's expected to play - Foot

Andrew Wiggins: Day-to-day - Hip

Nikola Jović: Out - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

MAVERICKS

Brandon Williams: Questionable - Back

Ryan Nembhard: Questionable - Knee

Anthony Davis: Out - Calf

Dereck Lively: Out - Foot

Kyrie Irving: Out: Knee

Dante Exum: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -8 (-114), Mavericks +8 (-106)

Moneyline: Heat -330, Mavericks -265

Total points scored: 241.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "Our record before this road trip we'd only won two games on the road so we took that to heart. Wanted to have a good collective response and we get to go back home and play again tomorrow night and we're looking forward to it. These are little mini times during the season that, we don't want to over-celebrate but we do want to acknowledge it. I don't think anybody two months ago thought we'd be sitting third in the East, it's not everything but it's something. I want our guys to enjoy it, at least for a few minutes, on the flight home and then we'll have plenty of time to get some rest and lock in and get ready for another one tomorrow night."

