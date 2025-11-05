How To Watch Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 9:00 p.m. EST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Altitude TV (Colorado)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Colorado)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (4-3) and Denver Nuggets (4-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Nuggets won both matchups (135-122 in November, 135-113 in January) and have won ten regular season games in a row against Miami. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Nuggets in the regular season, including 20-17 in home games and 14-25 in road games. The Heat and Nuggets faced off in the 2023 NBA Finals, which was a 4-1 series win for the Nuggets, the franchise's first championship.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
NUGGETS
G Jamal Murray
G Christian Braun
C Nikola Jokic
F Cameron Johnson
F Aaron Gordon
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Kasparas Jakučionis: Questionable - Groin
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
NUGGETS
Jamal Murray: Probable - Calf
DaRon Holmes II: Out - G League
Tamar Bates: Out - G League
Curtis Jones: Out - G League
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Heat +9.5 (-112), Nuggets -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat +310, Nuggets -395
Total points scored: 241.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "I don't know. I don't remember the last time we've won there in a regular season game. It's been a long time so, yeah, let's stack up as much as we can. We'll play it on Mount Everest if we have to."
