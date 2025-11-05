How To Watch Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Inside The Heat

Nov 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) battle for position on the court in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 9:00 p.m. EST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Altitude TV (Colorado)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Colorado)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (4-3) and Denver Nuggets (4-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the Nuggets won both matchups (135-122 in November, 135-113 in January) and have won ten regular season games in a row against Miami. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Nuggets in the regular season, including 20-17 in home games and 14-25 in road games. The Heat and Nuggets faced off in the 2023 NBA Finals, which was a 4-1 series win for the Nuggets, the franchise's first championship.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

NUGGETS

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

C Nikola Jokic

F Cameron Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Kasparas Jakučionis: Questionable - Groin

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray: Probable - Calf

DaRon Holmes II: Out - G League

Tamar Bates: Out - G League

Curtis Jones: Out - G League

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Heat +9.5 (-112), Nuggets -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat +310, Nuggets -395

Total points scored: 241.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra:  "I don't know. I don't remember the last time we've won there in a regular season game. It's been a long time so, yeah, let's stack up as much as we can. We'll play it on Mount Everest if we have to."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

