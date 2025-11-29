How To Watch Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 28, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 97.1 The Ticket/WWJ 950 AM (Detroit)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (12-6) and Detroit Pistons (15-3) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, Detroit won the series, 3-1, with three of their wins by a total of just six points which included two in overtime. Miami has won seven of the last 10 overall against the Pistons. The Heat are 72-60 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 40-25 in home games and 32-35 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
PISTONS
G Cade Cunningham
G Duncan Robinson
C Jalen Duren
F Ausar Thompson
F Tobias Harris
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Questionable - Groin
Norman Powell: Probable - Groin
Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Hip
Tyler Herro: Available - Foot
Nikola Jović: Available - Hip
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League
PISTONS
Jaden Ivey: Questionable - Return to competition re-conditioning
Bobi Klintman: Out - Ankle
Marcus Sasser.: Out - Hip
Betting Lines (via Polymarket on OddsShark)
Spread: Heat N/A, Pistons N/A
Moneyline: Heat -122, Pistons +113
Total points scored: N/A
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "Certainly some good things that are trending. The most important thing right now is we're learning how to win games even if we don't necessarily play well. I don't think we played well the last two games, we didn't get to our identity enough, but you still figure out how to win a game. That becomes a talent of a team and eventually becomes a habit, but we would like to play it better. We know we're capable of that. Even as the competition has something to say about it, just want to get more to our identity, more consistently."
