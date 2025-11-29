How To Watch Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 28, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 97.1 The Ticket/WWJ 950 AM (Detroit)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (12-6) and Detroit Pistons (15-3) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season, Detroit won the series, 3-1, with three of their wins by a total of just six points which included two in overtime. Miami has won seven of the last 10 overall against the Pistons. The Heat are 72-60 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 40-25 in home games and 32-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

C Jalen Duren

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Questionable - Groin

Norman Powell: Probable - Groin

Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Hip

Tyler Herro: Available - Foot

Nikola Jović: Available - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

PISTONS

Jaden Ivey: Questionable - Return to competition re-conditioning

Bobi Klintman: Out - Ankle

Marcus Sasser.: Out - Hip

Spread: Heat N/A, Pistons N/A

Moneyline: Heat -122, Pistons +113

Total points scored: N/A

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "Certainly some good things that are trending. The most important thing right now is we're learning how to win games even if we don't necessarily play well. I don't think we played well the last two games, we didn't get to our identity enough, but you still figure out how to win a game. That becomes a talent of a team and eventually becomes a habit, but we would like to play it better. We know we're capable of that. Even as the competition has something to say about it, just want to get more to our identity, more consistently."

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket