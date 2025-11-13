The wait continues for the Heat's two stars

Though they made the trip to New York, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald the Miami Heat will once again be without their two biggest stars in Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. This will mark the 5th straight game the Adebayo has missed since exiting the contest against the nuggets on November 5th. Herro on the other hand has yet to make his season debut, as he is still recovering from an offseason foot surgery.

Adebayo and Herro remain out for tomorrow's game vs. Knicks, per Heat injury report. https://t.co/CH0xcOrMvN — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 13, 2025

The Heat have surprised many this year with their level of play, but some of the teams flaws are starting to show through, and they need their firepower to get back to the court. When both Herro and Adebayo are able to play, they will help clean up these flaws.

Tyler Herro

Oct 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts from the bench against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat have completely revamped their offensive scheme for recent years and its paying huge dividends in point totals, but when looking at the offensive rating the increase is not as eye popping. According to NBA.com the Heat rank 1st in points but their offensive rating is only 15th. Now this is still a considerable improvement from last years team that ranked 21st in the NBA.

When Herro is able to eventually return, he will give instant offense to a team that is still middle of the pack in offense. The addition of Norman Powell has been a boost but pairing two players of this offensive caliber is something the Heat have not had for many years. Herro would instantly give the Heat another lethal weapon to force defenses to react to.

Bam Adebayo

Nov 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

As for the loss of Adebayo, this can be seen in two main categories. Rebounding and Defense. Defense has been the Heat’s calling card for the entirety of Erik Spoelstra’s coaching career, and this year started no different. Though since Adebayo got injured the Heat ranked 18th in defensive rating in that time frame. Compare this with the games before Adebayo got injured when the Heat ranked 6th in defensive rating. That is a massive difference, and the Heat will have to figure out how to survive without Adebayo on defense for at least one more game.

In the rebounding department the Heat has consistently relied on Adebayo’s ability to box out to secure defensive rebounds. For several years now there has been a decline in rebounding when Adebayo is not on the floor, and it is all due to Adebayo’s willingness to get dirty and box out. This largely goes unnoticed when he is doing it, but you start to hear about it more when he is not on the court. This stretch has been no different as the Heat have consistently let up offensive rebounds without Adebayo. The Heat will rely on Kel’el Ware and group rebounding to stay afloat when they play Karl Anthony Towns in back to back games without their anchor.