Miami Heat-Utah Jazz Injury Update: Multiple key players' status in question
The Miami Heat announced that guard Norman Powell (back) is questionable to play in Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, while forward Pelle Larsson (elbow contusion) is considered doubtful and center Bam Adebayo (hip tightness) probable.
On the Jazz side of things, center Kevin Love (rest) will not be available to play.
HEAT
Norman Powell: Questionable - Back
Bam Adebayo: Probable - Hip
Pelle Larsson: Doubtful - Elbow
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
JAZZ
Keyonte George Out - Ankle
Kevin Love: Out - Rest
Elijah Harkless: Out - Hamstring
Walker Kessler: Out - Knee/Quad
Game date, time and location: Monday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, KJZZ-TV Channel 14 (Utah)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 97.5 FM The KSL Sports Zone/1280 AM, 1600 AM (Utah)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (27-25) and Utah Jazz (16-37) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 31-point, 147-116, road win on January 24. The Heat has currently won eight of the last 10 overall against Utah. The Heat are 30-44 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 15-21 in home games and 15-23
in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Simone Fontecchio
F Andrew Wiggins
JAZZ
G Isaiah Collier
G Ace Bailey
C Jusuf Nurkic
F Lauri Markkanen
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -6 (-105), Jazz +6 (-115)
Moneyline: Heat -235, Jazz +194
Total points scored: 238.5 (over -115, under -105)
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after win over the Washington Wizards: "We've shown that ability to bounce back after disappointing games. It started yesterday with a good, solid film session and meeting once we got here after a long day of delays, but everybody just wanted to get better and the approach today was very professional, pretty much throughout the rotation, across the board."
