Prediction markets like Kalshi have taken notice of the Miami Heat apparently gaining ground in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Although that means absolutely nothing, it seems that everywhere you look, someone is forecasting the “Greek Freak” will be hanging out on South Beach sampling South Florida’s Mediterranean eateries and calling Kaseya Center home.

Of course, Antetokounmpo has yet to take any trade demands public. Bucks ownership and GM Jon Horst are aligned in their desire to have the most prolific stat stuffer in their history wear only one uniform his entire career, so if a deal does come to fruition, a lot will have to shift between now and the trade deadline.

Despite all the moving parts, teams are expressing their potential interest in Antetokounmpo through back channels or by using the age-old practice of flirting through the media.

While reports have speculated New York is Antetokounmpo’s preferred destination, the Heat have a way to get in his ear and do some convincing if he does tell the Bucks he wants out. Bam Adebayo and Giannis share the same agent, Alex Saratsis, a native of Greece who has represented Antetokounmpo since coming into the NBA. Adebayo considers him a brother.

In a league where pacts are made behind the scenes like the one Miami benefited from that turned the Heat into an elite franchise when LeBron James and Chris Bosh opted to join forces with Dwyane Wade, don’t discount what an Adebayo-Antetokounmpo friendship could yield.

In an interview that’s over three years old making the rounds due to fans anticipating a Giannis sweepstakes, Adebayo tells Taylor Rooks in an interview aired on HBOMax that he believes the player who will be LeBron-like once James finally hangs it up is Antetokounmpo.

“When LeBron is done and we have these other years, who becomes the LeBron of the NBA?” - @TaylorRooks



“I would say next up, I think it’s Giannis…He’s done so much in the span of his career that I feel like it gives him the say so to say he’s the best player.” - @Bam1of1 pic.twitter.com/2qWa9V1Quz — Dru (@dru_star) December 16, 2025

“He’s done so much in the span of his career,” Adebayo said. “I feel like it gives him the say so to say he’s the best player.”

A lot has transpired since those comments, made after Antetokounmpo won his only championship in Milwaukee, but considering he’s become the only player in NBA history to put together consecutive seasons scoring 30-plus points on 60 percent shooting, it’s not like he’s slipped. As the team captain and culture-setter, Adebayo could put Miami in prime position to land its next global icon.

Riley's last ride could require "Godfather Deal"

The question then becomes whether Miami’s front office is willing to do whatever it takes to bring 31-year-old Giannis to South Florida if he becomes available.

If the Heat want Giannis, they’ll have to come correct. Horst’s job is to make the asking price too high. Playing hardball with Pat Riley rarely works out, but dealing your franchise leader in almost every category while he still has multiple dominant years left given his work ethic requires a king’s ransom to pry him loose.

The two-time MVP had a meeting with the Bucks late in May, then again when the team went into its funk late last month. The rumor in league circles is that if the team can’t right the ship as he heals from a calf injury expected to sideline him until at least late December, he’s going to quietly ask for a divorce.

If you’re Horst, taking back coveted pieces on expiring contracts Norman Powell and Terry Rozier (if he’s tradeable and can be waived), ridding yourself of a suddenly undesirable deal like Myles Turner’s or Kyle Kuzma’s, and landing coveted pieces like Milwaukee native Tyler Herro and center Kel’el Ware would become a priority. Such an offer can't be refused.

It’s nice that Antetokounmpo wants to play in a warm climate, but that alone isn’t going to seal the deal for Miami. They do have an in with Adebayo. The Heat will have to make Milwaukee a sweetheart of an offer if the opportunity arises, but since they’ve cooled after a hot start, it’s more likely they’ll be willing to do whatever it takes.

