Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets Injury Update: Status Of Multiple Key Players Now In Doubt
The Charlotte Hornets announced that guards LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton have both been downgraded to "doubtful" to play in tonight's game against the Miami Heat.
When the two teams played each other on Oct. 28, (a blowout win for the Heat), Ball finished with 20 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and a steal, converting on six of his 18 shots. Sexton finished with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds, while making seven of his 11 field goal attempts.
For the season, Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. For Sexton is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe
Norman Powell: Available - Groin
Nikola Jovic: Available - Hip
Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Groin
Vladislav Goldin: Available - Recalled from G League
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
HORNETS
LaMelo Ball: Doubtful - Ankle
Collin Sexton: Doubtful - Neck
Brandon Miller: Out - Shoulder
Josh Green: Out - Shoulder
Grant Williams: Out - Knee
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 7, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (North Carolina), WSCO-TV (Charlotte),
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), WFNZ 92.7 FM (Charlotte)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (4-3) and Charlotte Hornets (3-5) meet for the second of four matchups this season and the Heat's first NBA Cup game. Earlier this season, the Heat beat the Hornets 144-117, on October 28, tying the most points Miami has scored against Charlotte in franchise history (144, 4/5/22). The Heat have now won 15 of the last 18 games against the Hornets overall. The Heat are 81-49 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 34-30 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
HORNETS
G Tre Mann
G Sion James
C Ryan Kalkbrenner
F Kon Knueppel
F Miles Bridges
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Heat -7.5 (-108), Hornets +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Heat -250, Hornets +205
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -115, under -105)
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Norman Powell: "Having a losing road trip is not a good feeling. It's all about regrouping, you know we got an In-Season tournament game coming up Friday that we gotta get read for, so, it's all about bouncing back. The great thing about this league is that we have more games to correct. I like the fact that we have guys out, guys having to step up, playing, competing, scrapping, fighting. Now we just gotta put it together with everybody."
