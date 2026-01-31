Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 31, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM (Chicago)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (26-23) and Chicago Bulls (23-25) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21 and a, 116-113 win on January 29th. The Heat are 66-68 all-time versus Chicago during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 29-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Jaime Jaquez Jr.

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

BULLS

G Ayo Dosunmu

G Kevin Huerter

C Jalen Smith

F Isaac Okoro

F Matas Buzelis

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -6.5 (-108), Bulls +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -240, Bulls +198

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -106, under -114)

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder

Norman Powell: Out - Personal Reasons

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

BULLS

Coby White: Doubtful - Injury Management

Nikola Vucevic: Doubtful - Rest

Josh Giddey: Out - Hamstring

Jalen Smith: Out - Calf

Emanuel Miller: Questionable - Migraine

Tre Jones: Out - Hamstring

Zach Collins: Out - Toe

Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after win over Chicago Bulls: "On the second night, we brought a disposition. You could see the activity, the intent defensively. We have great respect for Chicago, how quickly they can put points on the board. That kind of set the tone for the game and then the second half, it was just back-and-forth. We never were able to get the lead, seems like, to 15. Every time we got it to double digits, they would chip away at it, but, considering everything, it was a heck of a win."

