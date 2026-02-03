Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status revealed
The Miami Heat announced that forward Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) will sit out Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks in addition to Tyler Herro (rib).
First-time All-Star Norman Powell will also sit out his third consecutive game due to personal reasons.
For the Hawks, center Kristaps Porzingis (achilles) will not play after missing 12 consecutive games and being listed as available earlier.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring
Norman Powell: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Available - Hip Impingement
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
HAWKS
Kristaps Porzingis: Out - Achilles
Onyeka Okongwu: Out - Dental Fracture
Duop Reath: Out
N'Faly Dante: Out - Knee
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (27-24) and Atlanta Hawks (24-27) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 126-111, win in Atlanta on December 26 and has now won three-straight against the Hawks, including seven of the last eight in Miami. The Heat are 82-61 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 52-20 in home games and 30-41 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Myron Gardner
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Simone Fontecchio
HAWKS
G Dyson Daniels
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
C Mo Gueye
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Jalen Johnson
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +1 (-108), Hawks -1 (-112)
Moneyline: Heat -104, Hawks -112
Total points scored: 237.5 (over -105, under -115)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after their win over the Chicago Bulls: "Look, there's a couple takeaways but one thing I told our group is that we definitely have something. We are able to respond. We have the best record in the league on the second night of a back-to-back. It shows that we have some toughness and guys really care and they want to. It was a good response."
