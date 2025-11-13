Miami Heat might catch a break vs. Knicks in next two games... or not
In this story:
When facing the Miami Heat, opponents often experience addition by subtraction, even if they're forced to temporarily subtract their very best players.
It's been a frequent phenomenon that the Heat, no matter how talented or healthy they are, lose to undermanned teams. And while the Heat have been undermanned themselves of late, without both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, they were still significant favorites Wednesday against a Cleveland Cavaliers squad without Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, and relying on several players whose minutes have mostly come in the G-League.
Naturally, the Heat lost, falling apart in the fourth quarter.
This is something to consider as the Heat encounter a New York Knicks team, one they beat earlier in the season, for a two-games-over-four-days-in-two-cities set. The Knicks are likely to be without star point guard Jalen Brunson, who left Wednesday's loss against the Orlando Magic in a walking boot. Brunson has tormented the Heat the past few years, in wins and losses.
He is the engine to everything the Knicks do, especially in the fourth quarter. The Heat have thrown every conceivable defensive coverage at him, but he's slithered to the basket anyway, often drawing fouls with his finishes, and the occasional flop. Wednesday, however, his spill appeared quite real.
As the Knicks await the day-after news on Brunson, and the Heat travel to New York -- possibly with Herro and Adebayo in tow but neither ready to play -- it's critical for the Heat to take whomever the Knicks put on the floor seriously. As Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noted prior to, and again after, Wednesday's flop against Cleveland, the Heat aren't good enough to overlook anyone.
If Brunson can't go, in either or both games, the Knicks will turn to Jordan Clarkson for more minutes, and the veteran combo guard has had some strong scoring nights against the Heat over the years. They'll also feed Karl-Anthony Towns more, which could be a problem if Adebayo is not available.
Either way, the two games matter. Miami is off to a surprising start at 7-5, but after the unexpected loss to the Cav-Nots on Wednesday, falling back to .500 after the Knicks two-game set would feel like quite a letdown. The Knicks and Cavaliers are the two teams that were projected be atop the East when healthy. The Heat need to take advantage of the times when they're not.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick