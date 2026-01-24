Miami Heat-Utah Jazz Injury Update: Multiple star players' status revealed

The Miami Heat announced that guard Norman Powell will be available to play in Saturday night's game against the Utah Jazz after being listed as questionable with lower back tightness.

Additionally, Heat guard Davion Mitchell was listed as doubtful as he continues to deal with a shoulder contusion, which will has kept him from playing in two of their last four games. Forward Pelle Larsson is also available to play after being listed as probable with a finger injury.

For the Jazz, star forward Lauri Markkanen will miss another game (return to competition re-conditioning) after being listed as questionable, while center Jusuf Nurkic, originally listed as doubtful, has been upgraded to questionable.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Doubtful - Shoulder

Norman Powell: Available - Back

Pelle Larsson: Available - Finger

Kel'el Ware: Out - Hamstring

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

JAZZ

Lauri Markkanen: Out - Return to competition reconditioning

Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable - Illness

Kevin Love: Out - Knee

Georges Niang - Out - Foot

Walker Kessler: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 24, 10:00 p.m. EST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, KJZZ-TV Channel 14 (Utah)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 97.5 FM The KSL Sports Zone/1280 AM, 1600 AM (Utah)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (23-22) and Utah Jazz (15-30) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the team split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road as Miami has won seven of the last nine overall against Utah. The Heat are 29-44 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 15-21 in home games and 14-23 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

JAZZ

G Keyonte George

G Ace Bailey

C Kyle Filipowski

F Svi Mykhailiuk

F Cody Williams

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat-7 (-108), Jazz +7 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -270, Jazz +220

Total points scored: 244.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Portland Trail Blazers' shooting: "We definitely were attempting to dial in to their driving and then they just started pulling up. I mean, probably out of those 20 makes there was probably eight to maybe 10 that were pull-up threes."

"These guys are all capable. once they got going, then, that's the task. You have to take away all of it and we weren't able to do that. That was the biggest difference in the game. Obviously we didn't shoot the ball well from there, but we didn't disrupt them enough. I think, overall, they didn't really feel us."

"There's a feeling of when you're making a team work, when you're making a team have to stress out about getting shots. I didn't sense that they were stressed out so you can leave yourself susceptible to big shooting nights for a team that might not be doing that on a nightly basis."

