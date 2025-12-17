MRI results out for two injured Miami Heat players

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Heat announced the MRI results for two of their players: Tyler Herro continues to deal with a contusion in his right toe, while Nikola Jović has a "contusion/laceration" on his elbow. Both are considered day-to-day at this point.

Per Heat on today’s MRIs:

Nikola Jovic: Elbow Contusion/laceration. Day to day.



Tyler Herro: R Big Toe Contusion. Day to day. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 16, 2025

On Monday night, Tyler Herro was a late scratch for their game against the Toronto Raptors, while Nikola Jović injured his elbow after a mid-air collision in the first quarter.

Aside from the first month of the season that he missed due to a foot surgery, Herro had already missed two games earlier in December, (Dec. 5 and 6), due to a toe contusion. The late scratch was surprising since he was not on the injury report ahead of the game.

In six games this season, Herro is averaging 23.2 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and a block, while converting on 50.5 percent of his field goals, 40 percent of his threes and 92.3 percent of his free throws.

When just accounting for the games that Herro has been a part of, the Heat are outscoring their opponents by about four points per 100 possessions. When he's off the floor in those games, the Heat have been outscored by 5.83 points per 100 possessions.

Jović has played 19 games, in which he's averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 assists in 18 minutes per game. He is hitting 39 percent of his shot attempts, 28.3 percent of his threes and 71.8 percent of his free throws.

Despite the season Jović has had, in the games he's played, the Heat are outscoring teams by 3.73 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court and get outscored by 0.74 points when he's not.

Although both players are known for their vast offensive skillsets, when looking through their on-off data, what shows is the Heat's defense performing better when they're on the floor in the games they've taken part in compared to when they're on the bench.

