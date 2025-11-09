Nikola Jovic has a career day: Miami Heat player grades against Portland
Nikola Jovic – Grade: A+
Nikola Jovic was amazing against the Portland Trail Blazers. He found his rhythm by attacking the basket and then once in rhythm spread out to the 3-point line to do some damage. His confidence was through the roof, and it was clear in how he was playing. Jovic used his big frame and guard like handles to punish mismatches. He was not afraid of inviting contact and even going through the contact. He was also active on the defensive end picking up 2 steals and a very important block late in the 4th quarter to help seal the game. The only knock on his game today was his 6 turnovers, but obviously given everything else he did, we are not going to harp too much on the turnovers. This was by far the best game of his young career. He displayed what many Heat fans were excited about before the season started, and then some. Jovic was arguably the best player on the court and was the biggest reason for the Heat pulling out the win. Jovic finished with a final stat line of 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Davion Mitchell – Grade: A
Davion Mitchell played his role perfectly in this game, and to his credit for most of the year. He set the tone defensively when the offense was struggling to generate points. He tied his career high of 5 steals and each one seemed to flip the game back into the Heat’s favor. Mitchell is the perfect point guard for the Heat, and this game was further proof of a difference maker he can be. His ability to get paint touches helps open up the shooters and compromises the defenses integrity. His physicality was clear from the first tip as he was able to match players like Jrue Holiday in physicality to help set a tone. Mitchell had 7 assists in the game, and it felt like he could easily of had 10+ if the Heat did not start the game off so slowly, or if the Heat shot league average from 3. Mitchell did everything he was supposed to in this game, the only nitpick I have of his game is I would like him to take a few shots, because it seems like no one can stop him right now.
Dru Smith – Grade: A+
Dru Smith continues to make Erik Spoelstra look more like a genius for being the only one to believe in him. Smith always finds a way to impact a game. He is the scrappiest player on the floor at all times and will create chaos that gives the Heat momentum. It seems that Smith never makes mistakes either. He is as consistent of a player as anyone in the NBA. He always does his role and does not put the team in bad positions. Smith was dominant on the defensive end, and he was rewarded by his efforts with 4 steals. His energy was infectious, as soon as he enters the game it seems like his teammates get a little more energy watching him play. Smith is the perfect backup point guard, mostly because he does not play like a backup. Smith helped lead the Heat to a victory, amassing 13 points, 5 rebounds (2 offensive), and 6 assists.